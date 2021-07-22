Revealed: How positive are UAE execs about their career prospects?

Eighty percent of UAE professionals have a positive outlook about their careers over the next year as the region emerges from the impact of the global pandemic, according to a new survey.

Jobs website Bayt.com and YouGov said the MENA-wide survey also highlighted the emergence of the UAE as the most preferred country for relocation purposes.

According to the poll, nearly six in 10 respondents (57 percent) said they believe they deserve to work in a higher-level position, and 47 percent said they are willing to move into a different industry to make that happen.

The top three factors that were seen as important in an ideal job for UAE professionals were salary and benefits (78 percent), opportunities for career growth (62 percent) and job security (37 percent).

Interestingly, respondents are much more likely to prefer being an employee (45 percent) rather than owning a business (29 percent).

Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com, said: “It is exciting to observe that the majority of respondents are optimistic about the coming year. This encouraging outlook will reflect positively on the region’s hiring activity and the individual career progression.”

Around six in 10 respondents reported feeling motivated at work, with only 18 percent not feeling motivated.

The survey also showed that 56 percent reported that higher salaries and perks/benefits would increase motivation at work, followed by better work-life balance (50 percent) and an opportunity to express creativity/showcase skills (41 percent).

The top personal goal for the next year was reported to be saving more money, according to 71 percent of respondents while other prominent goals included buying property (43 percent), spending more time with family (36 percent) and exercising more (23 percent).

Data for the survey was collected online from May 31 to June 10 and were based on a sample of 1,549 respondents from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.