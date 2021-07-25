Dubai boosts Emiratisation plans with creation of dedicated HR council

Dubai has strengthened its commitment to securing increased employment in the private sector for nationals with the creation of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai.

Announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the council includes representatives from the public and private sector and will be chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori.

In his capacity as Ruler of #Dubai, @HHShkMohd issues Decree No. (27) of 2021 forming the ‘Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai’.

(Archive Photo)https://t.co/MWmiqBDD7H pic.twitter.com/cgTkJIpnjA — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 24, 2021

According to a report from state news agency WAM, the new council “aims to create a body that serves as a reference for entities involved in the development of Emirati human resources in Dubai’s private sector”.

It added: “The council also aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is conducive to attracting UAE talent and ensure that educational outcomes for Emiratis are aligned with the requirements of the UAE labour market.”

The council will be chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori.

Its roles will include charting strategic plans for enhancing the private sector employment of UAE nationals, proposing and reviewing policies and legislations for advancing the council’s objectives, coordinating with companies to increase the number of UAE nationals working in strategic sectors and developing programmes that support this goal.

The council will also develop mentoring and career planning programmes, launch initiatives to provide guidance to Emiratis on obtaining private sector employment, coordinate with stakeholders to enhance career opportunities for nationals, as well as review global best practices, develop research studies, and generate data to help formulate better strategies to advance employment for Emiratis in the private sector.

Other members include the director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; the director general of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the director general of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai; the secretary general of the Dubai Free Zones Council; and the director of the University of Dubai; the director of Zayed University; in addition to a representative each from Emirates NBD, Emirates Group and Al Futtaim Group. The representatives must be nominated by their entities and should have a position not below that of an executive director.