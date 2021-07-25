Private sector companies urged to engage with ‘excellent Emirati talent’

The response to Dubai’s newly launched Emirati Human Resources Development Council has been favourable with industry stakeholders agreeing it will drive the private sector to hire more nationals.

It comes following the increased Emiratisation quota within the banking sector earlier this year and is seen as an indication that hiring national talent within the private sector is a growing priority.

“It is very exciting to see that Dubai is progressing further with the Emiratisation HR Development Council formed with His Highness Sheikh Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid. There have been previous attempts to increase Emiratisation within the private sector, but it really does feel like this is a priority now, to further drive and develop the UAE national labour market here in Dubai,” said Samantha Wright, managing consultant, Emiratisation Recruitment at Michael Page (pictured below).

Announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the council’s roles will include charting strategic plans for enhancing the private sector employment of UAE nationals, proposing and reviewing policies and legislations for advancing the council’s objectives, coordinating with companies to increase the number of UAE nationals working in strategic sectors and developing programmes that support this goal.

“I have seen a definite increase in interest by private sector entities looking to hire or gain knowledge around hiring Emirati talent, perhaps for their first time, the noticeable sectors being IT, tech, finance and investment,” said Wright.

“With the increased Emiratisation quota within the banking sector initiated earlier this year and now the creation of the Emiratisation HR Development Council, I really hope that private sector companies start engaging with the excellent Emirati talent here in the UAE,” she continued.

She added: “It is positive that Emiratisation remains a priority across the UAE, because it must be said, UAE National employees too have been impacted, like the rest of the world, by the pandemic.”

The council will also develop mentoring and career planning programmes, launch initiatives to provide guidance to Emiratis on obtaining private sector employment, coordinate with stakeholders to enhance career opportunities for nationals, as well as review global best practices, develop research studies, and generate data to help formulate better strategies to advance employment for Emiratis in the private sector.

“We must come together to help upcoming talent enter the world of work, supporting Emirati graduates into work or graduate schemes. It is also important for private sector entities to really look at their positioning in the market to both hire and retain, experienced, UAE national talent,” said Wright.

While the government has been making strides towards its Emiratisation agenda, challenges still exist, especially in the private sector, wrote Fiona McBride, managing director, Kaplan Professional Middle East for Arabian Business in May.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE nationals made up only 7.46 percent of the country’s entire workforce as of 2020, with only 3.78 percent being in the private sector.

“Emiratisation is key not only to increase the percentage of Emiratis in the overall job market but also to pave the way for them to contribute to the national economy. With the help of professional development and upskilling, the nation can propel itself to becoming one of the strongest knowledge-based economies globally through the significant potential of UAE’s local talent and, in turn, allow the private sector in the UAE to grow in parallel,” wrote McBride.