Kuwait Port Authority reveals plans to create ‘logistics cities’

Cities are to be built on recently acquired lands, which stretch over two million square metres

Kuwaiti Port Authority's revenues have increased by 400 percent over the last six years, pushing total assets to $186m.

Kuwait’s Port Authority has announced plans to create logistics cities in a bid to support local trade and attract increased foreign investment into the country.

According to a report on state-run news agency KUNA, sprawling logistics cities are to be built on recently acquired lands, which stretch over two million square metres.

Authority chief Sheikh Yousef Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah told KUNA each of the planned cities would serve a particular purpose, helping small and medium-sized enterprises as well as offering firms from abroad lucrative investment opportunities.

He also revealed that a ‘smart port’ is among other plans, which would serve as “contact point” linking all concerned bodies, besides using automation and innovative technologies to easily manage day-to-day operations.

On the Kuwaiti Port Authority’s revenues, he said an increase of 400 percent over the last six years pushed total assets to $186 million.

