Kuwait Port Authority reveals plans to create ‘logistics cities’

Kuwait’s Port Authority has announced plans to create logistics cities in a bid to support local trade and attract increased foreign investment into the country.

According to a report on state-run news agency KUNA, sprawling logistics cities are to be built on recently acquired lands, which stretch over two million square metres.

Authority chief Sheikh Yousef Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah told KUNA each of the planned cities would serve a particular purpose, helping small and medium-sized enterprises as well as offering firms from abroad lucrative investment opportunities.

He also revealed that a ‘smart port’ is among other plans, which would serve as “contact point” linking all concerned bodies, besides using automation and innovative technologies to easily manage day-to-day operations.

On the Kuwaiti Port Authority’s revenues, he said an increase of 400 percent over the last six years pushed total assets to $186 million.