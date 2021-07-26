Former Lebanese leaders back Mikati for premier, NNA says

A group of former Lebanese premiers said they back the nomination of billionaire businessman Najib Mikati as prime minister-designate, state-run NNA reported.

Mikati, Saad Hariri, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam issued a statement after meeting on Sunday, a day before scheduled talks between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and lawmakers to try to agree on a new prime minister-designate.

It will be the third attempt to form a government since August’s devastating explosion at the Beirut port deepened the country’s spiraling economic crisis.

Hariri quit earlier this month after failing to win Aoun’s approval for a cabinet of nonpartisan experts, the sort of team that might be able to secure billions of dollars in pledged foreign aid. In September, former ambassador Mustapha Adib said opposition from established political parties thwarted his attempts to form an administration.