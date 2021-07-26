It’s time we formally showed our appreciation to the Gulf’s expatriate workers

If the past two years have taught us anything, it should be that it takes a diverse and inclusive society to protect and keep everyone safe.

The Gulf is a remarkable example of this. Just think of the medics, the delivery drivers, those working in retail, the engineers, and all those who have been working on the front line during the pandemic. How many of those people aren’t from the Gulf but call the region home?

They’ve put their lives on the line to help ensure our own safety and wellbeing. And some of them have made the ultimate sacrifice for their dedication.

The pandemic has shone a light on how much expats do for the region. But let’s be honest, expats, particular low-income workers, have always been crucial to the Gulf. They work in every single job and role, from child care to nursing, cooking and serving the food we eat, and even literally building the skyline.

There have been a number of noble gestures; I will always remember how the UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has led the way in thanking expatriate workers for what they’ve done for the region. What I’d like to see is how we can take this further and create a formal, government-backed way for people to show their appreciation of everything that expats have done for the Gulf.

Many expats, especially those who are on low incomes, have given up a great deal to be here, including years away from their families and friends. These sacrifices may not be understood by many. But by bringing everyone together to say thank you to expats, we’re not only showing our appreciation for all that they do for us, we’re also understanding more about their lives, their interests, hopes and aspirations.

I’d like to suggest an idea. There are so many initiatives to promote local groups and causes, and yet expats often feel left out. We need to change this. We should have a day dedicated to thanking expats, particularly those who are on low incomes. This day should be honoured across the Gulf, as a means to build bridges between nationals and expatriates.

Just one day would do wonders to helping all of the nationalities in this small region better understand and appreciate each other.

Given everything they’ve done for the region and its people, especially over the past two years, this should be enough to make people think about how we can give back to them, at least through sincere, heartfelt gestures.

And for those who still don’t understand, maybe a formal day of gratitude will help them see what expats really do for the Gulf and its population.

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East.