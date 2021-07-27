Dubai start-ups turning to TikTok to help them flourish

Brands must be authentic, creative and proactive in their digital strategies, as companies look to stay ahead of their competition while Covid-19 has pushed more business activity online.

And businesses that have successfully navigated virtual customer interactions and grown their online brand presence have seen their bottom lines improve, Natalia Sycheva, senior manager for special projects and entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber (pictured below), told Arabian Business.

“The modern generation is leaning toward connecting with people, with entrepreneurs and business owners who care about the cause,” Sycheva said.

Consumers are increasingly turning to social media – the most recent among them video platform TikTok – to learn about brands.

In Saudi Arabia, for example, more turned to social media than any other medium, with 60 percent of internet users in the kingdom between the ages of 16 and 64 preferring social media channels as their primary method for conducting brand research, according to the report ‘Digital 2021’, jointly published by We Are Social and Hootsuite, a global socially-led creative agency network and social media management platform, respectively.

“Relevance is really the new reach,” said Farah Tukan, head of government relation and public policy at TikTok METAP (pictured below). “You need to be relevant to your own target audience, you need to speak their language, and you need to have the content done in a very creative way to be able to engage with [consumers].”

Statistics reveal that 40 percent of start-ups fail by year four and of those, 40 percent fail because there is no market for the product or service they’re offering. Beyond boosting sales, online engagement can serve as a sort of litmus test for products or services entrepreneurs want to bring to market, Sycheva said.

“The SME and the start-up community are actually the backbone of our economy, and the government through its own vision really emphasises the importance of this strategic pillar towards the economy, be it towards the employment or GDP,” Tukan said.

Making sure that start-ups and SMEs stay afloat through the turmoil caused by Covid-19 has been integral for the UAE’s economy.

The Dubai Chamber, which is currently working with more than 1,600 entrepreneurs and start-ups across the UAE, has partnered with TikTok to launch the Dubai Chamber-TikTok Academy, a four-week programme that will look to help 1,000 start-ups and SMEs validate and grow their businesses over three years. So far, around 280 businesses have registered for the academy.

“We are increasing the survival rate of start-ups by providing them with a toolkit with strategies of how to verify and test that your product actually meets customer needs, and right now the most cost effective way is through interacting with your customers online,” Sycheva said.