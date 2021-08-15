Abu Dhabi set to restrict public spaces to vaccinated people

Only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to enter certain public places in Abu Dhabi from August 20.

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee the process applies to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists and covers shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks.

The original list of places, which was announced last month, also includes universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

A report by state news agency WAM said: “The approved process allows entry for those vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days. Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days. Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.”

It added that unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on Alhosn app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

The committee also announced those with a new residency permit have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

In order to maintain the vaccinated status on the Alhosn app, a booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose per the medical protocol for each vaccine. A grace period of 30 days is given to all those who have taken their second dose more than six months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20. Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.

Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announces process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to Abu Dhabi#WamNews https://t.co/KHhF5qbDjX pic.twitter.com/BzVIyJhswY — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the committee has announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to the UAE capital, allowing visitors to have green status on the Alhosn app.

Before departure, visitors need to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app, complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate. Visitors will then receive an SMS including a link to download the Alhosn app.

On arrival into Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website. Visitors will need to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the Alhosn app registration process. Alhosn app allows users to check status, vaccination information, test results and travel test requirements and use a live QR code.