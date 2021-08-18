UAE expands Golden Visa offer to humanitarian aid workers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced that the UAE would offer Golden Visas to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices.

The announcement to provide long-term residence visas was made on World Humanitarian Day.

Sheikh Mohammed said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “On World Humanitarian Day, we pay tribute to the selfless heroes in the UAE, as one of the world’s largest humanitarian hubs, to support charity and aid professionals who have dedicated their lives to improving the welfare of underprivileged.”

He added: “Aid workers are ambassadors of the UAE and role models instilling pride in us all. Giving is embedded in the fabric of Emirati society and culture, and we aspire to be the most vibrant humanitarian destination in the next fifty years.

“The UAE has always led impactful humanitarian initiatives and empowered those implementing them, and in the year of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, it aspires to become a world leader of humanitarian efforts in the next five decades.

“Having always paid tribute to hope makers, the UAE extends its commitment to global cooperation to include the humanitarian sector’s pioneers, groups, specialists and workers, so that the UAE can become a second home to these individuals.”

The Golden Visa system allows its beneficiaries in the UAE – including expatriates and their families who wish to come to work, live and study in the country – to enjoy long-term residency.

The UAE implemented the Golden Visa system in 2018. It included the granting of a long-term residence visa, for 5 or 10 years, which is automatically renewed for people who fall into any of certain categories including investors, doctors, entrepreneurs, scientists, creators, inventors, researchers in various branches of science, technology and innovation, and outstanding students.

Now, the Golden Visa will also be offered to outstanding charity and humanitarian workers.

Sheikh Mohammed pointed to the UAE having established Dubai International Humanitarian City (pictured above) in 2011 as an example of its efforts to lead humanitarian causes.

“Not only is the UAE an economic hub, it is also a humanitarian one nowadays,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

UN figures indicate that there will be 235 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection by the time 2021 is over, with the rate needing humanitarian assistance reaching one person in every 33 around the world.

In recent years, the UAE has consolidated its position as a world leader in immediate crisis and disaster response. The level of humanitarian aid provided by the UAE throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic amounted to 2,154 metric tonnes of medical aid, respiratory and examination devices and personal protection equipment.

Furthermore, aid was sent to 117 countries from the warehouses of international organisations located in the Dubai’s IHC, while the UAE organised 196 trips to transport medical aid, with six field hospitals established in Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and Jordan, and a mobile clinic in Turkmenistan.