Pure Salmon to establish HQ in Abu Dhabi following partnership with ADIO

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a partnership with global land-based salmon aquaculture company Pure Salmon to establish its headquarters in the UAE capital, as part of its AED2 billion ($545m) innovation programme.

Through the partnership, Pure Salmon will receive financial and non-financial incentives to expand local food sustainability efforts with its salmon farming technology.

This is one of ADIO’s latest partnerships in the agricultural technology (AgTech) space as the investment office continues its support for aquaculture and promoting innovations that address global food security challenges.

“Over the last year, Abu Dhabi’s AgTech sector has experienced exponential growth, led by rapid technological developments that are enabling sustainable agriculture and farming practices to take root in arid and desert climates,” said Tariq Bin Hendi, director-general of ADIO.

“The introduction of Pure Salmon’s pioneering technology and knowledge to Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem will enhance the emirate’s aquaculture capabilities and create a hub from which new agriculture solutions can proliferate. ADIO is committed to supporting businesses aligned with our mission of advancing regional and global innovation,” he continued.

Tariq Bin Hendi, director-general of ADIO.

Pure Salmon joins other AgTech companies, including FreshToHome, that have partnered with ADIO under the same programme to bring aquaculture expertise to advance food sustainability from Abu Dhabi.

“The aquaculture sector has been identified as a priority sector for development by the Government of Abu Dhabi. In alignment with government commitment, EAD launched the sustainable aquaculture policy of Abu Dhabi Emirate in 2019 in collaboration with relevant federal and local entities,” said Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary-general of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

“One of the key initiatives seeks to encourage economic investment in the sector, thereby reducing pressure on the UAE’s severely overexploited fisheries, providing meaningful employment and generating wealth for citizens by producing safe, wholesome and high-quality seafood products. We are excited to welcome Pure Salmon to Abu Dhabi and look forward to celebrating its sustainable impact on the aquaculture ecosystem,” she continued.

Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary-general of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The wave of aquaculture development in Abu Dhabi is spearheaded by EAD, which aims to accelerate the growth of a competitive local aquaculture industry that contributes to food security and economic growth. Abu Dhabi’s aquaculture sector seeks to satisfy market demand using sustainable technologies that preserve biodiversity and ensure the protection of healthy, productive and resilient ecosystems.

“Setting up Pure Salmon’s global headquarters in Abu Dhabi will enable the growth of a local team that will advance sustainable economic solutions and establish the UAE as an industry leader,” said Stephane Farouze, chairman and founder of 8F Asset Management and board director of Pure Salmon.

“With ADIO’s support, Pure Salmon will advance towards its goal of supplying the world with nutritious, healthy and locally produced protein,” he added.

The company’s Abu Dhabi headquarters will manage global production facilities in Poland, Japan, the US and France.

Stephane Farouze, chairman and founder of 8F Asset Management and board director of Pure Salmon.

Through ADIO’s partnership, Pure Salmon will be able to hire experienced talent and expand its operations as it makes headway towards becoming the largest global sustainable salmon producer with its target production of 260,000 tonnes per year.

In addition, the company will establish academic collaborations based on the proprietary Pure Salmon Academy knowledge base to share its aquaculture know-how and capabilities within the Abu Dhabi ecosystem.

Earlier this month, ADIO announced a partnership with financial services companies Florin Court Capital and Tribe Infrastructure Group, also as part of its AED2bn innovation programme.

Alongside the AgTech and financial services sector, ADIO’s programme targets innovation-led companies focused on ICT, health services and biopharma and tourism.

Under it, leading technology figures including music streaming service Anghami, cloud ops company Bespin Global and subscription video service Starzplay Arabia have developed new headquarters in Abu Dhabi.