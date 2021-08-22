By Staff writer

Eight individuals and three companies convicted over $3.8m cyber fraud and money laundering

Defendants were convicted under federal laws related to countering money laundering and terrorism financing

Eight individuals and three companies have been convicted at the Dubai Misdemeanour Court of cyber fraud and money laundering amounting to around AED14 million ($3.8m).

Counsellor Ismail Ali Madani, senior advocate general, chief of Public Funds Prosecution, revealed that one of the defendants hacked into a company’s bank account and fraudulently transferred money into his own company’s account.

The other convicted individuals helped him by making a series of illegal transactions to transfer and launder the money as well as conceal the crime and source of funds.

The court sentenced the first defendant to three years in jail followed by deportation. The rest of the accused were sentenced to imprisonment for periods ranging from six months to one year followed by deportation. Two of the defendants were also fined AED20,000 each.

Furthermore, the court imposed a fine of AED300,000 on each of the three convicted companies involved in the crime and ordered them to return more than AED9m stolen through cyber fraud to the victim’s company.

