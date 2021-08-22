UAE federal employees, government-related service workers must get Covid vaccine or test regularly

Government employees who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 must take a PCR test every 48 hours, under the latest update on regulations from the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Full-time employees at outsourced companies and public services companies contracted by federal government entities, now and in the future, must also comply with the new regulations.

Consultants and experts visiting government buildings or attending meetings must take a PCR test within 48 hours before arriving if they are not fully vaccinated.

Employees who have obtained a medical report from official health authorities in the country, indicating that they cannot receive the Covid-19 vaccine due to their health condition, are excluded from the new procedures, provided that the employee is committed to performing a PCR test every 48 hours.

The new regulations have been issued as the country continues to work to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 84 percent of the population having received one dose and over 74 percent already fully vaccinated.