Arab Woman Awards 2021 nominations now open; board members announced

The Arab Woman Awards, by ITP Media Group, held in partnership with the UN Women Regional Office for the Arab States, today announced nominations are open for its UAE 2021 edition.

Launched in 2009 to showcase the achievements of outstanding women in areas such as business, the arts, young talent, philanthropy, education and design, the Arab Woman Awards has highlighted over 400 individuals across the Gulf region to date.

Last year, notable winners included Her Highness Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum who was named ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ for her leadership of the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign and Dr Farida Al Hosani, executive director of Communicable Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, who was one of three medical doctors recognised for their work responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be 18 trophies presented this year with the final winners selected by the Arab Woman Awards Board, comprised of experts in their sectors and previous awardees. Board members are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Alissar Nasr, chief academic officer, AMSI, Al Mawakeb Schools & ISAS

Elham Al Qasim, CEO of Digital 14 and the first Emirati woman to reach North Pole

Manal Ataya, director general of the Sharjah Museums Authority

Nadine Maalouf, founder of 81 Designs Social Enterprise & Philanthropist

Paula Askari, art patron & co-founder of Umsiyat Concert Series

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, director general, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)

Susanne Mikhail, regional director, UN Women – Arab States

The full list of winners will be revealed on Wednesday, October 13, at an awards ceremony at the Harper’s Bazaar World of Fashion at Mall of the Emirates. This unveiling will be followed by a private event for winners and judges to be hosted by ITP’s managing director, Sue Holt, and Susanne Mikhail, regional director of UN Women for the Arab States.

Individuals are also able to nominate themselves or someone they know by sending an email to [email protected]. Applications close on Sunday, September 12.