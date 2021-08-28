The Emirati women who are dominating the sectors driving the UAE’s economy

Today’s empowered Emirati women are an embodiment of the UAE’s advancements and its strong stance in regards to women’s rights and gender equality in the workplace.

In the past year, the UAE has further strengthened its support for Emirati and non-Emirati women alike. From selecting the Arab world’s first female astronaut, legislating that at least one woman is to be present on company boards, to empowering the first Emirati female mechanic, the professional landscape for the UAE’s women is greatly evolving.

Marking the sixth anniversary of Emirati Women’s Day (28 August), this year’s theme, Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 years, an ode to HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE’s, announcement of 2021 as the Year of the 50th, recognises the strides, achievements, and the hurdles that Emirati women continue to overcome.

It will highlight the limitless ambitions of Emirati women and their aspirations for a more prosperous tomorrow, as many continue to thrive, holding leading positions across the nation in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Emirati women are now collectively advancing the UAE’s economy with their expertise, becoming role models to their compatriots, both female and male.

Thriving in male-dominated fields, their efforts to bring about balance in the workplace, and more broadly throughout society, are ongoing.

Arabian Business spoke to inspirational Emirati women from various sectors to hear their stories of success and failure, what Emirati Women’s Day means to them, and their words of wisdom.

Industrial sector

Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna (pictured below) is president of General Electric (GE) in the UAE and the global chief of strategy and operations for GE International Markets.

Al Muthanna partners with the GE businesses in the industrial verticals of energy, aviation and healthcare to facilitate the execution of the market business strategy in the UAE. She also holds a global role, leading the strategic direction of the GE International Markets organisation, which enables GE to operate within selected strategic and emerging markets.

Reflecting on this year’s theme, Al Muthanna said: “The theme emphasizes the role women will continue to play in the progress, growth and prosperity of the UAE. It inspires all generations of Emirati women to contribute to the work of nation building – now and in the future – to assume leadership positions.”

Al Muthanna also gives particular interest to promoting diversity, developing leadership capabilities and local talent, as well as driving innovation to advance technological growth in the region.

“The UAE continues its steadfast efforts to empower women at various levels, enrich their knowledge and qualifications, and promote gender equality. Women play an important role in nurturing future generations and preparing them for the skills of the future.”

“This year’s celebrations coincide with the ‘Year of the 50th’ and provides a valuable opportunity for Emirati women to follow in the footsteps of the founders of the nation to further strengthen the reputation of the UAE globally,” she added.

Maritime sector

Abeer Alshaali (pictured below) is the deputy managing director at UAE-based boat and yacht manufacturer Gulf Craft, and is responsible for overseeing the expansion of the company’s network in the US, Europe, and other key markets.

Raised and educated in the USA, Alshaali spent her summers vacationing in the UAE, visiting the Gulf Craft factory and showrooms, and in turn forming a commitment to the company from a young age.

“Being among the few Emirati women in the yachting industry, my eyes are set on further establishing Gulf Craft’s global footprint that proudly represents the UAE and to inspire a new generation of talented youth. It is important to celebrate how far we have come, but it is equally important to look at what remains to be done in the road ahead.”

After taking time off to focus on personal commitments, she joined the Gulf Craft organization and worked in the executive office, handling the management of the company alongside her father. She has since successfully overseen the implementation of new processes and has been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and structure of the company.

Discussing her professional achievements in the industry so far, Alshaali said: “I feel a sense of achievement with every boat that leaves our factory. I enjoy watching the boats come to life. It’s the type of environment where you see progress happening every day, which is so exciting to be around.”

“There’s a sense of belonging watching the process from beginning to end and there’s camaraderie in the journey. It takes a team to build these creatures, from designers to engineers, to carpenters to salesmen. It really is amazing.”

Sharing her hopes for the future, she said: “In the next 50 years, I hope to see even more women, with a genuine passion like mine, working in the industry they love – even if preconceptions dictate it’s a male-dominated sector.”

Financial sector

Dr Saeeda Jaffar (pictured below) is the group country manager and senior vice president for Visa’s operations across the Gulf region.

Jaffar joined Visa after five years of serving as managing director for the Middle East at Alvarez & Marsal, while previously holding leadership positions in the Middle East for both Bain & Company and McKinsey & Company, working with private and public sector clients.

“In the last 10 years especially, there’s been a lot of focus on women being represented and visible in the workplace. That’s now largely behind us and the conversation has shifted with so many women in leading positions in the workforce,” said Jaffar.

“The focus now and moving forward is about going one level higher. How do we reflect the best of the women in the workforce – their increasing ambition and how this can inspire everyone regardless of gender?”

Sharing her most valued accomplishments, Jaffar said: “I believe strongly in making an impact in the communities we serve. I’ve been fortunate to have mentored many young men and women and helped them in their careers in consulting and payments. So, I suppose what I’m most proud of is the multiplier effect of our collective impact through the network and talent I have helped to build and influence.”

Jaffar also believes that the UAE is setting an example in the region, where women in both the public and private sectors are driving a greater appreciation for how team diversity is essential in bringing forth different viewpoints and experiences.

“Women are helping businesses in today’s more complex environment to address challenges in a holistic manner and manage blind spots more efficiently,” she commented.

Shedding light on the adversities that women are still facing today, Jaffar said: “There is room for growth. In particular, today I think about the numerous women who have left the workforce since the pandemic began.”

“Re-entering the workforce now, after an extended absence is often a difficult path, and the longer these women are out, the harder it can be to get back in, so we need to think about that as well. From a business perspective, this is an opportunity for us at Visa to put our corporate purpose into action and see how these communities can be supported while we continue to be the trusted engine of commerce for our partners and connect and uplift everyone, everywhere.”

Aviation Sector

As the aviation sector came to a halt last year, Nadia Bastaki’s (pictured below) role as Etihad Airways’ vice-president of medical services and corporate social responsibility became more crucial than ever.

For as long as she could remember, Bastaki has been fighting to break down gender stereotypes, all of which has enabled to become the first Emirati woman to be registered as a specialist in aviation medicine, cementing her position in the aviation sector.

Reflecting on her professional journey, Bastaki shared: “I think there are so many achievements – being the first Emirati female in aviation medicine was definitely one of my biggest. Also, joining the aviation sector at an airlines level and becoming the first vice president, chosen amongst a hundred other male candidates, is another accomplishment on its own.”

Playing a key role in safeguarding the future of the UAE’s aviation industry, its workforce and passengers, at the onset of a global pandemic, Bastaki was recognised as a ‘superhero’ by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court’s Frontline Heroes initiative.

“During the pandemic, I worked not only at the airline level, but also at a country-level, in terms of aviation medicine. I was organising the logistics for return flights, placing policy procedures, ensuring the well-being and safety of passengers, as well as coordinating with the General Civil Aviation Authority.”

Referring to the significant role that the UAE’s leadership is playing in advancing women’s rights, Bastaki said: “In the past 50 years, our founders have had a vision in terms of woman becoming something big, educating them very early on and giving them a platform for growth.”

“Today, they’re seeing the results of that commitment, and in the next 50 years, I think there will be so much more being done to support woman, in terms of policy and law regulations, to help them continue their growth in different fields.”

Bastaki also shared her outlook on the promising advances taking place in the UAE’s professional landscape, saying that: “The UAE is working on changing the dynamics of the workforce, and Etihad is taking part in this initiative, where they pledged to increase the female workforce by 25 percent in 2025, and we are already at around 35 percent in terms of women representation in the workplace.”

Empowering Emirati women entrepreneurs

Gabrielle F. Mather (pictured below) is the CEO and founder of woman-owned F&B consultancy, Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI).

In celebration of Emirati Woman’s Day, her UAE-based restaurant consultancy announced that they will be offering up to AED500,000 ($136,000) worth of restaurant consultancy support services to an aspiring female Emirati to help launch her own restaurant in the UAE.

The F&B sector is rapidly growing, and Mather believes that there is a great opportunity for Emirati women to establish themselves in it.

Discussing the origin of the initiative and its significance, Mather said: “From the experience we’ve had working with so many Emirati women entrepreneurs, I believe in their creativity, resilience, and passion to prove themselves.”

“They are excellent at committing to a project or vision and they bring everything to the table when they decide to open a restaurant. I am confident any investment in this segment of our society will bear fruit for all stakeholders.”

As a woman-run organisation, RSI is dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs and has a client list of which more than 40 percent comprises of women.

Having been in the UAE for 25 years, Mather said: “I am witness to so much change, but one thing has remained constant and has been my biggest motivation to build a home, businesses and my life in the UAE.”

“The people have remained and continue to sustain their genuine love for tolerance, vision for prosperity and entrepreneurial spirit to excel in every field. That is what this country has most developed in me and this initiative is my humble contribution on behalf of my company and my team to support a worthy capable Emirati woman to come closer to her dreams.”