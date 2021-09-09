Abu Dhabi ranks first globally for its pandemic response

Abu Dhabi has ranked first among 50 leading cities for its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The emirate dominated the list ahead of Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and neighbouring Dubai.

#AbuDhabi continues to top the world's rankings for its response to the pandemic, topping a list of 50 leading world cities issued by London-based Deep Knowledge Group, confirming the emirate's pioneering healthcare sector. pic.twitter.com/k0UXjss1HM — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 9, 2021

The ‘Ranking of the Safest Cities during the Covid-19 Pandemic for the Second Quarter of 2021’ report highlighted the capital’s “outstanding performance in five key areas, including government efficiency, economic resilience, efficiency of the quarantine system, healthcare management and vaccination rates”.

— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 9, 2021

As a result of its robust response to the pandemic, the emirate has been able to maintain a low rate of positive cases and one of the lowest mortality rates per capita in the world.

This is the second time that the UAE capital has been recognised for its efforts, ranking first globally in the previous version of the report as well, which was published in April of this year.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the UAE has taken a proactive response, establishing mass testing centres and screening facilities, as well as a nationwide vaccination campaign, all of which have been essential in ensuring low infection rates across the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi has played a key role in the success of the vaccination campaign, which has resulted in more than 88 percent of the nation’s population having received a vaccine dose.

The capital also hosted phase three trials for the Sinopharm vaccine last year before making the shot widely available to the public in December.