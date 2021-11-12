By Nabila Rahal

From talk to action: how enterprises can align their sustainability strategies with their business goals

IBM Global and SAP discuss the challenges corporations face in meeting their ESG and SDG targets and how their offerings and capabilities can support in resolving them.

A new generation of consumers is insisting their money goes to companies that are environmentally conscious and ethical.