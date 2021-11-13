UAE chosen as host of COP28 in 2023

The UAE is set to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The announcement was made by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and comes following unanimous endorsement by the Asia Pacific Group of nations during COP26, in Glasgow, where nearly 200 countries have gathered to take concerted action to cap global greenhouse gas emissions and unite against climate change.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We are pleased and honoured by the UNFCCC decision to select the United Arab Emirates to host the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 and commit ourselves as a nation to supporting the entire international community in accelerating our combined efforts to overcome the very real threat of climate change.

“The founding father of the UAE had the highest regard for the environment, and it is his legacy which has inspired the progress we have made over the past 50 years to diversify our economy – and will continue to inspire us as we strive to safeguard the wellbeing of present and future generations.

“COP28 in 2023 will and must be a ‘solutions COP’ – and I am confident that the rich experience of this young, inclusive nation in advancing practical, viable and shareable solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges will again come to the fore as we host the world for the UN Climate Change Conference in two years’ time.

“The UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, announced earlier this year, shows our own unwavering commitment to promoting climate action. Further, through new investment commitments and partnerships, we are illustrating our determination to support the world in addressing climate change.

“We look forward to welcoming the world at COP28. The voice of every nation and stakeholder will be heard, ensuring that, together, we not only help mitigate the effects of global warming, but also unlock new opportunities to realize greater prosperity and a better life for future generations.”

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East & North Africa to announce a net zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative – a national drive to make the country carbon-neutral by mid-century.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “Clean energy is at the heart of our strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In terms of achievements to-date in this context, we are proud to be the first country in the region to produce zero-carbon nuclear power, introduce carbon capture technology, and operate the first solar-driven green hydrogen producing facility.

“Our ability to use the power of natural resources – whether solar, wind, hydrogen or low carbon intensity hydrocarbons – has been a significant step. The UAE’s clean energy capacity is expected to reach 12 GW by 2025. Globally we have contributed nearly $17 billion in aid to support renewable projects in 50 countries. COP28 in the UAE will help us to create stronger partnerships and build on these efforts – locally and internationally.”