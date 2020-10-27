Inside the ‘entrepreneur’s playground’ in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been described as the “entrepreneur’s playground” for creative and innovative talents looking to grasp opportunities and launch in the kingdom.

Robert Frith, curator of the annual creativity festival, Tanween, run by the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra), told Arabian Business he is looking forward to this year’s event to see further evidence of this rapidly evolving sector.

Asked about the potential for such start-ups in the country, he said: “I think it’s absolutely huge. My experience, I’ve been in the kingdom for the last five years working with Ithra on creativity and the last two years we’ve seen a kind of explosion of young talent coming through, small and medium enterprises coming up and markets being developed.

“It’s the entrepreneur’s playground at the moment. The cultural and creativity market, in terms of from entertainment to service design, to graphic design, to food and beverage, the opportunities are there. Those markets are really just starting to grow and flourish and obviously if you’re a creative in that you can take those opportunities.

The flagship event, which is currently in its third season, is being held under the theme The New Next – Creativity is the Way Forward, and features high-profile speakers and a series of targeted workshops and masterclasses from October 28-31 aimed at supporting and developing the region’s creative industries.

Robert Frith, curator of the annual creativity festival, Tanween

Tanween 2020 has expanded the event’s footprint by adding a virtual offering for the first time in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data shows the creative industry is one of the most rapidly growing sectors of the world economy, in addition to being transformative in generating income, jobs and exports.

According to UNESCO estimates, it generates annual revenues of $2.25 trillion and global exports of over $250 billion, and is expected to grow to around ten percent of global GDP.

The creative economy provides nearly 30 million jobs, and nearly half the people in it are women. Tanween highlights the opportunities across disciplines where creativity will make a tangible impact.

The event brings together local and international creatives, artists, designers, entrepreneurs and creative leaders to share the futures they imagine. It aims to inspire, engage and promote the creative industries and innovative thinking across sectors.

Frith said: “We’re here to be a facilitator, to allow people to fulfil those roles. When you look at the potential job titles of the future, they’re unrecognisable, they’re bizarre, they’re kind of magical in that sort of way. My old professor used to say he makes us unemployed because all of his students go out and create their own job titles. There’s not a job there for them, they have to go and create it.

“I think that’s where I see Ithra playing that role, it’s helping people imagine what those jobs of the future are going to be and actually create them for themselves. That’s the creative process, they can see the potential of these technologies coming down the line, AI, Internet of Things, but we still need people to give them purpose, to give them meaning to create things with them for benefit of society.”