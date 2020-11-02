Lebanon’s JGroup looks for global digital ad growth with new investment

JGroup, a Lebanon-based holding company with a portfolio of subsidiaries across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the US, is defying the country’s economic meltdown by strengthening its presence regionally and globally.

The Lebanese group has entered into a partnership to invest $15 million in Dubai-based start-up FoxPush, which offers solutions to publishers and digital advertisers.

Speaking to Arabian Business, Imad Jomaa, founder and president of JGroup, said: “We entered into this strategic partnership because it was a necessary step in our journey to create a strong global foothold. Through our investment in FoxPush, we foresee moving a step closer to our goal.”

On the wider economic crisis in Lebanon, Jomaa said: “Advertisers within the country reduced their budgets, which was an outcome that we expected. Like every other business in Lebanon, we cut costs in response to ensure resilience. The silver lining was that the advertising budgets of other markets within the region remained untouched. As the crisis progressed, we reassessed our business strategies and made changes to navigate the situation better.”

Jomaa added: “Covid-19 drastically changed our approach to work and business. However, the impact was short term. With the onset of the pandemic, like every other company we started assessing our business model and development. The whole organisation, business functions and investments underwent comprehensive evaluations to bridge exposed gaps. Most importantly, ensuring our employees were safe and protected was our top priority.”

He said JGroup has been investing in “lucrative sectors that have more or less stood resilient during the current pandemic”, adding that investments in technology and advertising are “thriving” because adoption rate of trends like digital transformation that were steadily growing pre-Covid-19, have rapidly grown.

The FoxPush investment comes as the value of the digital advertising market in the Middle East and North Africa region is estimated at $1 billion, according to Statista, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt being the largest markets.

Currently, FoxPush owns a data management platform and is a rich source of curated data for the Arabic audience and its publisher side solutions are used by more than 50,000 websites worldwide.

Jomaa said: “FoxPush is one of the top players in digital advertising within the Middle East and North Africa region… JGroup will raise the necessary capital and go the extra mile to ensure this particular technology penetrates the global market and ultimately is the first company based in Dubai to be a global IPO.”

Imad Jomaa, founder and president of JGroup

He said the investment gives JGroup a minority stake without sharing further details. It is also the first round of external funding received by the start-up.

FoxPush offers in-site leads, in-site notifications, in-site videos, display ads, native ads, and push notifications as part of its advertising solutions.

It plans to use the investment to launch what it said will be the first Arabic demand-side platform. Demand-side platforms or DSPs allow advertisers to buy and manage advertising inventory from multiple real-time bidding networks.

FoxPush will also use a part of the investment to improve its tech and grow its business in the Middle East before expanding to Europe and the United States by the end of 2021.