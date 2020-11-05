Netflix launches new Arabic original series, says more to follow

Global video streaming giant Netflix is set to launch its next Arabic original series, with a further five programmes from the region planned to hit the screens in the next 12 months.

According to Ahmed Sharkawi, the company’s director of Arabic original series, Paranormal, which will debut on Thursday, is a six-episode series, filmed in Egypt and created by Amr Salama, based on the popular books.

It tells the story of a sceptical haematologist who is plunged into a series of inexplicable events and unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigations.

Sharkawi said: “It’s been the dream of the director Amr Salama for 15 years to make the show and we’re so happy that finally it is coming to life. We are, of course, thrilled that the book fans will finally see their favourite characters and monsters and ghosts, the ones that they read about, that’s finally coming on screen.

“Other than the major fans, we expect as well that anyone who’s a fan of the supernatural genre will find a well-told story, multiple adventures coming in six episodes and we are betting that the show will have an international appeal as well.”

The series follows the release of Jinn in 2019 – the first Arabic original drama series broadcast by Netflix, which is set in modern Amman and ancient Petra.

Sharkawi revealed there are more productions in the pipeline, including AlRawabi School for Girls, written and directed by Jordanian director Tima Shomali in collaboration with writer Shirin Kamal; and the first comedy series for Abla Fahita, the iconic diva of talk shows, the puppet, in her first screen acting gig.

“Those two shows have finished production and we are now in the post-stage and we will be launching them in the first half of 2021,” said Sharkawi.

Netflix is also working with Tunisian award-winning star Hend Sabry, on the first show that she will be starring in and executive producing herself, a female-centred dramedy; and Sharkawi revealed there is the “mega-project” with international pop star Amr Diab, who is making his first comeback to drama in 27 years.

Netflix also recently signed a five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, to produce Saudi-focused shows and films.

Sharkawi said: “We’re growing both the size of the library in terms of the size of the acquisitions and we’re growing the investment in general on the originals. Very soon we will be announcing some more original shows that will be coming to the service.”

He added that although there are currently no plans to open up a regional office in the Middle East, the area remains crucial in the company’s future plans.

“It’s an important region for us, but what’s even more important is for us to take those stories and make them available in the 190 countries and give them the platform for those stories to be seen across the globe,” he said.

Currently we don’t have plans to open an office, particularly during the pandemic. What I can definitely stress upon, we are accelerating both our productions and our acquisitions from the region.