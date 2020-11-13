Saudi’s Telfaz11 inks Netflix deal to produce eight new films

Netflix, the global entertainment service, and Saudi Arabian production and financing group Telfaz11 have struck a partnership to produce eight new films, with the first project coming to life in late 2021.

This partnership comes after the success of Telfaz11 and Netflix’s award-winning film collection collaboration, Six Windows in the Desert.

Now, Netflix said it is investing in Telfaz11’s creativity and ingenuity to build stories that truly reflect the region’s rich, cinematic culture on screen.

The partnership entails the production of a mixed range of eight new films, developed and produced by Telfaz11 and aiming for broad appeal across both Arab and global audiences.

“Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are expanding our library of Saudi content and showcasing the beauty of Saudi storytelling by joining forces with its creators to produce authentic and intriguing stories that will resonate with both Arab and global audiences. We hope that Telfaz’s work will offer Netflix members around the world a chance to experience Saudi culture, humour and art,” said Nuha El Tayeb, director, Content Acquisitions, MENAT at Netflix.

Founded by Alaa Yousef Fadan, Ali Al Kalthami, and Ibrahim Al Khairallah, Telfaz11 aims to meet Saudi Arabia’s and the wider region’s strong appetite for creative expression.

Khairallah was among the four comedians representing the Arab world in Netflix’s Comedians of the World – a first of its kind global production bringing together 47 comedians from 13 regions in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.

Kalthami’s creative career spans nine years, having written, directed, and produced several films, including Wasati, which is streaming on Netflix globally as part of the Six Windows in the Desert collection.

Telfaz11 CEO and co-founder Alaa Fadan said: “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix in an important validation of both our success at Telfaz11 and the region’s burgeoning production ecosystem. These eight films will showcase for global audiences the incredible culture, locations and talent that exists within both our region and the Telfaz11 filmmaker network.”

The films will be available to 195 million Netflix members worldwide.