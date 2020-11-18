Business giant Sir Martin Sorrell on why more regulation will not kill off ‘fake news’

British business giant Sir Martin Sorrell has conceded that increased regulation will not turn the tide on the rising wave of fake news delivered through social media.

Speaking to Arabian Business on the sidelines of the Tanween innovation and creativity conference in Saudi Arabia, the founder of advertising giant WPP, and now boss of S4 Capital, stressed that fake news is not a 21st century phenomena and “everybody has a different version of the truth”.

He said: “The answer is not regulation, I don’t think the regulators would be able to keep up with the platforms in terms of the developments.”

The term ‘fake news’ has risen to prominence particularly over the last four years as an oft-used phrase by outgoing US President Donald Trump during his frequent spats with various members of the media.

On Tuesday Facebook and Twitter defended their handling of US election misinformation during a congressional hearing, called to discuss “censorship and suppression of news articles” and the “handling of the 2020 election” by the platforms.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “We strengthened our enforcement against militias, conspiracy networks, and other groups to help prevent them from using our platform to organise violence or civil unrest in the period after the election.”

According to a global study conducted in 2019, 62 percent of respondents felt that there was a fair extent of or great deal of fake news on online websites and platforms. By comparison, ten percent less said the same about television, radio, newspapers, and magazines, marking out traditional media in general as being more trustworthy than online formats.

However, Sir Martin said: “There’s always been fake news; go to Germany in the 1930s and there are many other examples. There’s always been the influence of proprietors on newspapers or television channels or on magazines. It was ever thus. The problem is, the nature of the technology has become so sophisticated and so all-embracing.

“My view on tech is the advantages of tech outweigh the disadvantages. Connecting the billions of people on the planet, people who weren’t connected before, who can talk to one another at marginal cost, that’s huge.”

And he said he had sympathy with the social media platforms, pointing out that Facebook has 35,000 people monitoring editorial content and is hiring more, while Google and Twitter have stopped political advertising. Twitter has also censored President Trump for a multitude of tweets disputing the results of the US election.

“They are taking it seriously,” said Sir Martin.

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 companies, including some of the world’s biggest brands such as Unilever and Coca-Cola, took part in an advertising boycott of Facebook, driven in part by the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, a coalition of non-profit organisations urging brands to pull advertising to encourage radical reform of Facebook’s hate speech policies.

It led to an agreement with the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), which will see the social networks use common definitions for issues like hate speech, aggression and bullying.

However, Sir Martin said: “Boycotts don’t work. It’s like dealing with the Chinese, you don’t humiliate them in public, you tell them in private what your position is and argue it cogently. That’s what you have to do with the platforms and they will respond.”