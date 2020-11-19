Sir Martin Sorrell on why the Gulf must do more to encourage local talent

British businessman and advertising and marketing mogul Sir Martin Sorrell has claimed the Middle East region must do more to foster local talent in the industry.

The founder of advertising giant WPP, and now boss of S4 Capital, spoke recently at the Tanween creativity festival in Saudi Arabia, hosted by the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture.

In an exclusive interview, he told Arabian Business one of the biggest challenges facing the industry in the region is encouraging local talent and relying less on the expatriate population.

He said: “I don’t believe that importing expatriate talent into the region, maybe initially, but in the long-term, is the way to go. What you have to do is develop local skills.”

A recent report in Okaz newspaper said a memorandum of understanding had been signed between officials from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Human Resources Development Fund and the Marketing Association, to localise the marketing profession in the kingdom’s private sector.

Sir Martin said: “The initiatives that you see in Saudi, around marketing and marketing training are to be welcomed.”

Countries across the GCC are heavily involved in a variety of nationalisation programmes aimed at increasing local participation in the workforce, while in Kuwait, Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah announced earlier this year that the number of non-Kuwaitis should be capped at 30 percent of the 4.8 million population, down from 70 percent currently, to “resolve the demographic imbalance”.

According to a survey from Bayt.com and YouGov earlier this year, careers in advertising, marketing and public relations are among the most appealing for fresh graduates in the UAE, with 18 percent of respondents revealing they were keen to enter that field of employment.

“Young people do like our industry. Young people in the region will find it an industry that’s not only interesting, but enjoyable,” said Sir Martin.

Philip Thomas, CEO of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Dubai Lynx, previously told Arabian business that the global advertising spend in 2020 will fall by just over 8.1 percent, equating to around $49 billion.

However, in its recent financial report, Sir Martin’s S4 Capital revealed operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) grew in the third quarter, with gross profit up over 34 percent to £13 million and like-for-like up almost seven percent.

Sir Martin said: “I’m very bullish about 2021 because of the bounce back in GDP. The macro tailwinds, Tokyo 2021 and Euro 2021. There’s a huge underlying improvement coming in 2021 and I think into 2022. The forecast for GDP growth next year is between five and six and the year after sort of four to five. “We’re going have a couple of years of really good growth, the question is what happens to inflation and interest rates after that?”

S4 businesses include MediaMonks, MightyHive, ProgMedia in Latin America, Caramel Pictures, BizTech in Australia, Firewood Marketing in California, influencer marketing agency IMA and Indian content company WhiteBalance.

Currently the EMEA constitutes 20 percent of S4’s business, although Sir Martin admitted this is something they are looking to change.

“We see great growth opportunities in India and China and the Middle East and Africa, together with North and South America,” he said. “The Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are really where we have to grow faster.”