Mexican cinema operator says to invest $300m in Saudi Arabia

Cinepolis Cinemas, the Latin America-based operator, is planning to invest $300 million in Saudi Arabia over the next five year.

Alejandro Aguilera, CEO of Cinepolis Gulf, said the group plans to launch 200 new screens by 2023, in addition to recruiting more Saudi nationals in the entertainment sector.

The announcement comes after the launch of the first two Cinepolis theatres in Al Jamea Plaza, Jeddah and Lulu Mall, Dammam.

To facilitate further regional expansion in Saudi Arabia, Cinepolis has partnered with Al Hokair group and Al Tayer Group.

Aguilera added: “Cinepolis is proud to be contributing to the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision by providing moviegoers with unrivalled experiences as Saudi Arabia increases its culture and entertainment offering.

“Cinepolis looks forward to offering fun, innovative and, stellar services to its customers as well as to enrich the entertainment options throughout the kingdom.”

Cinepolis Cinemas said its theatres in Saudi Arabia include reclining leather seats with full optimal viewing angles between rows as well as a junior auditorium for families which features play facilities for children, bean-bag seating, a large slide, a ball pit, and a private party room.

Cinepolis is a Mexican-based company and the world’s third largest movie theatre operator.

With 862 cinemas in total across 17 countries worldwide, Cinepolis operates 6,664 digital screens.