Lebanese celebrity shout-out platform aims to raise $1m in funding

A Lebanese-founded celebrity shout-out platform is aiming to raise $1 million to fund expansion into emerging markets such as India, Pakistan or Turkey.

Oulo had raised $450,000 from angel investors ahead of its soft launch in May and has been growing 30-50 percent month on month since October, said its founder Kamal Nazha.

Oulo’s celebrity pool includes influencers, YouTubers, B-list Hollywood stars such as the chef who famously said “No soup for you” on Seinfeld and regional actors or comedians.

Prices for 30-second shout-outs from these celebrities start at $30 and reach $200. Oulo makes 25 percent profit per video, said Nazha.

The company relocated to Dubai following the Beirut port explosion on August 4 and took some time off to refocus its efforts.

What distinguishes Oulo from its competition, and fuels its growth, according to Nazha, is the localisation-based technology it has developed through which it can create market-specific celebrity listings.

“Upon accessing our page, a pop-up window asks users to select between Lebanon, Jordan, GCC and International editions. They are then redirected to a homepage which shows the celebrities that people from that country would recognise almost immediately. To give an example, Chef Antoine is famous among Lebanese and is among our bestsellers for that market, but he would mean nothing to someone from the GCC,” explained Nazha.

“Localisation is our main competitive strategy. The technology is ready so if I find the right partner for Nigeria today, for example, we can be live there in no time and users would not know we’re not based there,” he added.

Oulo founder Kamal Nazha

While Oulo was launched and grown in the Middle East, Nazha has his sights set on expansion in emerging markets.

“We are focused on countries with large populations so that we can have a unified set of celebrities which is much more efficient for us. We also need to be in a country with a similar mentality to this region, meaning a celebrity-obsessed culture,” said Nazha.

“We chose the Middle East to start with because we have the experience here and the understanding to prove the concept and show that it works. We can now go apply it anywhere because the tech is ready,” he continued.

Pakistan, India, Nigeria and Turkey are all countries Oulo might expand to once the right local partner or general manager is identified, said Nazha.

Oulo has clients in 45 countries and is most popular among Lebanese with Lebanon generating 45 percent of the page’s traffic and its expat community across the globe fuelling revenue growth.

“Lebanon generates 45 percent of our traffic but is getting us 6 percent of our revenues because people living there cannot afford to pay,” said Nazha.

“UAE has been our biggest market in terms of revenue, generating 30 percent, and this is driven mainly by the Lebanese, followed by Jordanians,” he added.

“Our biggest customers are the age group where they are tech-savvy, know how to order things online, and can afford to gift. So 25 to 35 years old is the average age bracket which this works with most,” said Nazha.

Aside from the birthday and congratulation wishes that fans most often request, there have been a significant number of requests for motivational videos to support those fighting terminal illnesses.

For celebrities, Oulo is a fast and convenient way to engage with their fan base and increase loyalty, especially now that coronavirus has made “meet and greet” events difficult, explained Nazha.

“This is an important metric for digital monetisation as celebrities can identify in which market or country they have fans with purchasing power. Because it is a 30-second video which takes little effort to do, celebrities are monetising in an otherwise dead time,” explained Nazha.

For Lebanese celebrities who are more famous than rich, the fresh dollars they make through Oulo are a very welcome additional revenue stream.

Aside from the profit they make from the videos, Oulo is gaining valuable data and insight.

“We can tell advertisers which influencers have more purchasing power based on how many videos are requested by them, meaning they would have a bigger return on investment. We are getting some understanding that typical advertisers don’t have yet,” said Nazha.

“We have a lot of B2B element to come through because of this data. One of them is for small businesses where they can have influencers endorse them for a small cost since it will be hosted on the business’s online platforms and not those of the celebrity,” he continued.

Top 5 best-selling celebrities on average on Oulo:

Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat ($200)

Indian content creator JustSul ($150)

Lebanese chef Antoine ($35)

Lebanese astrologer Maguy Farah ($100 for the month of Jan)

Social media comedian Blogger WannaBe ($50)