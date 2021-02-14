How MENA’s advertising industry can recover from five-year slump

Coronavirus has compounded the struggles of the MENA region’s advertising industry, which had seen a 50 percent total drop in ad spend since 2016, but recovery is on the horizon, according to a senior advertising executive.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of Dentsu MENA, told Arabian Business the advertising industry was already working hard to reverse this negative trend in ad spend when the pandemic hit the region in spring 2020, causing a further decline. Ad spend in MENA dropped 25 percent in 2020 but only 9 percent globally, said Daouk, quoting the Dentsu 2021 ad spend forecast.

“When the pandemic hit, it put more pressure on everyone and shifted focus to dealing with immediate issues such as team safety and managing structure. As things are easing up, we are returning to what we were trying to do in 2019 and before which is reversing this trend, although the base is lower than it was pre-pandemic,” said Daouk.

“This will take time. There is no one magical solution but there are several solutions that could help,” he continued.

Daouk outlined three solutions which have the potential to jump-start spending on advertising, one of which is improving media measurability.

“In general, media measurability in the region has not been the best. Companies need data to prove that the investment they are making is going to the right places,” he explained.

“We also need to encourage new players to start advertising. The reliance historically has been on a set number of advertisers and so if their business is under pressure then you get stuck,” added Daouk.

The third solution to trigger spending is to ease the margins pressure that most of the region’s private sector companies have been under, which has forced them to divert ad spend into other areas, said Daouk.

To achieve this, government support is needed, according to Daouk.

“If governments can help in reducing the cost of doing business, then part of this will flow back into the advertising market,” he said.

A good example, and a cause for optimism, is the recent announcement by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in support of the private sector, said Daouk.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of Dentsu MENA

“His highness, in his speech, said the private sector will play a key role in boosting the economy. If parts of these funds start flowing to the private sector in whatever form that PIF decides, obviously some of it will start going to marketing and ad spend,” explained Daouk.

“They also spoke about the localisation of tech content and creation. If part of this fund goes, either through the government or private equity funding, to local talent and creators, it will boost the demand,” he continued.

PIF also announced it will be diversifying into investments in new sectors. “When this happens, and these markets mature, they will start spending on marketing and advertising,” explained Daouk.

“It is fantastic to see plans like the ones Saudi Arabia announced because when the government initiates recovery, the capital flows and boosts the economy,” he continued.

Although Daouk is aware that it will take some time for full recovery in ad spend, he remains optimistic that large steps are being taken in the right direction.

“The focus is on bringing confidence back and growing businesses in MENA. Despite that not all the challenges are sorted. It is a time of selling optimism,” he said.