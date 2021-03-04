Dubai’s Daddy’s Digest acquired by Canadian media firm

The online magazine, website, video and audio channel, which focuses on all things fatherhood and family, was founded in April 2018 by Vickram Agarwal and has built up a large following, with over 1 million users on its website and more than 800,000 Facebook followers.

“When I became a father, I noticed that the majority of parenting resources were geared towards mothers. Founding Daddy’s Digest filled a niche within the parenting industry – it provides a space where men, women and subject matter experts can share advice as they explore tough questions about navigating parenthood,” he said.

Daddy’s Digest touches on topics that are often overlooked in mainstream parenting magazines, such as modern parenting, and preparing to be a father, in an industry saturated with content targeting mothers.

“The acquisition is a natural evolution for the brand – my intention and vision for Daddy’s Digest resonates with Zoe (Share, CEO of Schmooz Media), and aligns with the ethos of Schmooz Media. I know that Zoe will bring the same passion towards evolving the brand as I have,” added Agarwal.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed. According to a statement, it presents an opportunity for Schmooz Media to “expand into the parenting sector”.

Share said: “The similarities in our approaches, as well as the impact that we both strive to leave on our audiences gave way to something bigger – the opportunity to build a values-driven media conglomerate.”

Daddy’s Digest will operate alongside Schmooz Media and Agarwal will step into the role of adviser.