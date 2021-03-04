Why the Middle East PR industry must adapt to ‘profoundly changed’ landscape

The public relations industry in the Middle East must reskill and upgrade its competencies to embrace the fast-growing trend of environmental, social and governance (ESG) communications, according to experts.

Sunil John, president – Middle East of communications giant BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW, said the regional PR industry needed to adapt and thrive in a profoundly changed media and economic landscape.

In comments made during a panel discussion of the fourth annual PRovoke MENA Summit, John said: “The dramatic changes of the past year make it important for the PR industry to rethink its business and operating models.”

“A new era of hope and opportunity is emerging on the horizon, despite the unprecedented challenges of the past 12 months. And it is incumbent upon the PR industry to help convey that message through a new manifesto for change in PR,” he added.

The discussion centred on three imperatives shaping the new Middle East narrative – the new era of peace following the normalisation of ties between the UAE and Bahrain with Israel, the increased focus of regional governments and businesses on adapting to climate change, and the massive investments by state-owned entities in domestic infrastructure and economic diversification.

John added: “What matters is not just how quickly we evolve and how we reskill, but also how relevant our work will be for our clients and the media. Our research and hands-on experience of over 20 years in the region tells us that the Middle East is entering a new phase of regional growth and optimism, and our role as PR practitioners must be to set a new communications agenda.”

On the panel were Rania Rostom, chief communications officer, GE International Markets; Mazen Nahawi, founder & CEO of CARMA; and Vasuki Shastry, an ESG and public affairs expert, and former global head of Public Affairs and Sustainability at Standard Chartered.

“It is time to integrate an organisation’s social purpose with its operations, which is a profound communications challenge and opportunity for PR,” said Shastry.

“Companies that can articulate their purpose and back it up with their actions, will take the lead. ESG communications presents a huge opportunity for PR experts to completely reengineer brands. What will make a difference is the ability to articulate purpose and back this up with facts, which will benefit both brand and share premium.”

Rostom added: “The bold vision for change by regional governments to move from an oil to knowledge-based economy has built the path for a strong innovation ecosystem in the Middle East.”

Discussing the importance of trust in communications, Nahawi said the impact of PR is measured “less about advertising value equivalency (AVE) and other vanity matrices but about trust: do people believe what we say and how are they engaging. The focus today is to measure the impact of campaigns based on data, and whether it leads to driving conversations at the highest levels.”

The panelists observed that the fair representation of the Middle East in international media can be transformed by the region’s digital-savvy youth, with most major companies recruiting millennials, who are a force for change.

“We’ve got a richer canvas to work off,” said Rostom. “We need inclusion of more voices into our narrative. More diverse and local voices from the ground up so we can build this collective momentum. It’s a time for openness.”