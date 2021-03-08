Harper’s Bazaar Saudi reveals first magazine cover

Harper’s Bazaar has revealed its very first cover for its new Saudi edition.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the first cover story features Saudi Arabia’s first-ever model, Taleedah Tamer shot against the spectacular backdrop of NEOM, the $500 billion city of the future, a key component of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme.

“At its very core, Harper’s Bazaar has always been about fashion, fantasy and formidable women – and Saudi Arabia is overflowing with all three. So it is our greatest honour that today, in celebration of International Women’s Day, that we unveil the very first cover of Harper’s Bazaar Saudi. A dynamic new chapter for a dynamic new dawn,” said Olivia Phillips, editor-in-chief, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

The first Saudi edition also features the female trailblazers fearlessly shaping the kingdom’s growing fashion, culture and art scene – from HRH Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi’s Ambassador to the US, who shares her inspiring words on gender equality within the magazine to HRH Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud and her dedication to uplifting her country’s creative talents.

A collective of contributing editors and contributors also include Alaa Balkhy, Lubna Hidayat Hussain, Marriam Mossali, Hala Alharithy, Hayat Osamah, Latifa Bint Saad and Norah AlAmri.

“Our mission is to embrace and uplift the incredible community of Saudi women who will be at the very heart of everything we do. It is them who will make this magazine truly special.

And with our cover story featuring Saudi Arabia’s first-ever model, Taleedah Tamer shot against the spectacular backdrop of NEOM, we commemorate this special moment in history,” the statement added.

Last month, ITP Media Group (ITP) announced plans to launch Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire in Saudi Arabia.

The seasonal editions are the first international luxury fashion and lifestyle magazines to debut in the country.

As recently reported by the General Authority for Statistics (GSAT), Saudi Arabia has one of the youngest populations in the world with two thirds under the age of 35. Harper’s Bazaar Saudi and Esquire Saudi will reflect this by offering a fresh and dynamic take on fashion and culture, yet will continue to champion the in-depth reporting and features that both titles are famed for.

Harper’s Bazaar Saudi and Esquire Saudi will be bi-lingual with a heavy emphasis on digital across multi-platforms to reflect the consumption habits of their audiences.

They are among the first media brands to be launched in the kingdom under the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) licence agreements. ITP Media Group already publishes Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire editions across the GCC.