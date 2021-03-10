Esquire Middle East launches Esquire Saudi

Esquire Middle East has unveiled its first edition of Esquire Saudi , the first international men’s magazine to be published in Saudi Arabia.

“Due to Vision 2030, the launch of Esquire Saudi has been made possible. A practical and authoritative guide to help men make smarter life choices, it brings with it the style and substance that has defined its success across the globe for more than 80 years, from the US to China, the UK to the GCC, and now Saudi Arabia,” said Matthew Baxter-Priest, editor in chief of Esquire Middle East.

Esquire Saudi has taken on the mission is to celebrate the talent, heritage and culture of the Kingdom, while opening a new chapter for the luxury fashion and creative industries.

“With a new edition dedicated to the Kingdom we are humbled and honoured to be able to help tell its stories and champion its people,” said Baxter-Priest.

“It is an honour to be able to play a part in such a historic moment, not just for Esquire, but for culture in Saudi and beyond,” he continued.

The cover featured Saudi musician Hamsa Hawsawi, who merges R&B music with Saudi culture, and was shot against the backdrop of Neom, the $500 billion city of the future being built in Saudi Arabia.