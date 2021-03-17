Utilities Middle East Power Week 2021 event to take place on 30-31 March

Utilities Middle East, a leading source of news and business intelligence for the region’s utilities industry and a brand of ITP Media Group, has announced the dates for its inaugural Power Week event.

Power Week 2021 will be held as a virtual event from 30-31 March 2021, and it is expected to attract the participation of several professionals from the power sector.

The event will bring together top government officials, senior power utilities executives and experts as well as members of the academia to discuss challenges in the power sector, current innovations, success stories and investment opportunities as the Middle East steps up efforts to close the electric power supply-demand gap.

The GCC will require $81 billion for the addition of 62GW of generating capacity and another $50 billion for transmission and distribution (T&D) over the next five years, according to predictions by Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP).

In recent years, renewables have formed an important part in the GCC governments’ strategies to diversify the domestic energy mix with the region’s consumption anticipated to continue growing at a fast pace over the next two decades.

But what can governments do to take full advantage of their renewable and fossil fuels resources to secure their power supply? What role can the private sector play to help build a robust regional electric power network right from generation, transmission to distribution?

Utilities Middle East seeks to answer these and more questions by bringing together top government officials, senior power utilities executives and experts as well as members of the academia in its first ever Power Week Forum.

“Power Week 2021 is our first event designed for the power and energy industry. It provides two days of constructive engagement with C-level executives from government and private utilities. Here, you will meet industry peers from regional power companies, government regulators and policy makers, renewable & IPPs, investors and suppliers,” says Baset Asaba, Editor, Utilities Middle East.

“The event promises valuable insights on a diverse range of topics critical to the GCC electric power & energy industry today – renewable energy, energy transition, energy efficiency, funding, investment facilitation, energy access, policies & regulations, tariffs, capacity development, technology, solar, off grid, public private partnerships, energy storage, digitalisation, affordability, energy mix, private sector participation and so much more.”

Do not miss to be a part of the insightful discussions that brings together C-level speakers and attendees all under one roof to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the GCC power sector.

To be a part of the distinguished panel of speakers, please contact Sonali Kanwar at [email protected] (Mobile: 055 684 8664)

To register for the event, please visit.