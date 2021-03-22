Abu Dhabi media hub privatises post-production facilities

Genomedia Studios will take over management and ownership of twofour54’s industry-leading post-production facility in a move that supports the growth of the local media and entertainment industry.

Twofour54 said it has invested in creating one of the region’s most advanced post-production facilities, fully equipped with hard and software that allows video, audio, animation and broadcast creation and editing to the highest levels of feature film production.

The agreement will transfer the full facility and its assets to Genomedia Studios and following a transitional period it will take over all existing contracts, including the lease of the editing suites and screening room, and ongoing client projects.

The facility will continue to be based in Twofour54 and will be relocating to its purpose-built development Yas Creative Hub when it opens in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Abu Dhabi has developed into a centre for content creation and creativity that both attracts A-list Hollywood and Bollywood productions and champions local film, TV and entertainment. This has created high demand for outstanding pre-production, production and post-production services,” said Michael Garin (pictured above), CEO of twofour54.

“twofour54 is a champion of the private sector and now is the right time for the post-production facility to be privatised. This agreement is in line with twofour54’s intention to be an enabler for our partners and build a thriving, commercially sustainable creative industry in Abu Dhabi with room for private sector companies to compete.”

Yasser Hareb, CEO of Genomedia Studios, said: “Taking on this high-end post-production suite and welcoming on board a full team of skilled professionals is an exciting expansion for Genomedia Studios… we see significant commercial opportunity to grow this part of the business by building on the existing suite of international-grade services while offering competitive, flexible rates. Our growth and expansion in the region will be spearheaded from Abu Dhabi which will become our regional HQ.”