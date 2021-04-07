AB Future of Work Forum: Embracing the challenges of a new era

In many ways, 2021 has been the dawn of a new era, one in which the workplace has been changed forever. The pandemic has let the agile working genie out of the box and there is no putting it back.

But, as workplaces around the world attempt to transition to the new landscape, challenges remain.

The AB Future of Work Forum will examine how leaders can:

Utilise digital technologies and tools to drive efficiencies while being remote.

Innovate office spaces that cater to a hybrid model and foster a culture of collaboration.

Avoid burnout and mental health issues within high-performing teams.

This live forum on April 28 will dive into our new reality and present business leaders with best practices, advice and solutions for thriving in the new digital era.

Our first panel will explore the topic of thriving in the new workplace and how leaders can cultivate a culture of connected collaboration.

Included in the panellists is Solveig Nicklos, Managing Director of X.O Consulting, specialising in culture, strategy, and leadership alignment.

Solveig said: “Our world has shifted on two axis, speed and complexity. Long before Covid-19, the rate of change was accelerating and technology increased complexity exponentially. This change fundamentally shifted the paradigm in which we live, and the assumptions that govern our lives.

Solveig Nicklos, Managing Director of X.O Consulting

”Transitioning from knowable risk to unknowable uncertainty requires new skills, behaviours, competencies, mindsets, and culture.

“Changes at a fundamental level necessitate a review of the central assumptions upon which we build our policies, procedures, organisations, and cultures. Leadership needs to embrace the new reality and create cultures that can be agile, flexible, and support collaboration or risk complete obsolescence as individuals and institutions.”

Our second panel session will dive into tech solutions and explore success tactics for high-performing connected teams.

Our experts will include Andy Fieldhouse, bestselling author of Getting Teamwork Right – The Key to Happy, Successful and Resilient Teams.

“There’s no doubt that working remotely is here to stay and thank goodness we have the technology to make this possible,” said Andy. “How different would work have been if Covid-19 had surfaced 25 years ago. But using the technology available will require conscious effort on behalf of teams to reorganise how they interact and work together in order to achieve the results they seek.

Andy Fieldhouse, bestselling author of Getting Teamwork Right

“If teams are going to continue to use the technology available to remain working remotely partly or fully, then they will have to find ways to avoid the pitfalls that this presents.”

Our last session will explore smart cities and the big picture on planning for the future of work.

