Committee formed to drive Dubai’s plan to become global creative capital

A new committee has been created to drive the first stage of Dubai’s plan to be the capital of the global creative economy by 2025.

In implementation of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has approved the formation of the Al Quoz Creative District Development Committee.

It will work on developing mechanisms, strategies, and legislative and regulatory frameworks to ensure the facilitation of doing business in the creative field.

She said in a tweet: “Our goal is to strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional and international centre for the creative economy within an integrated system that contributes to achieving the comprehensive and sustainable development of the emirate and attracts global talent and creative institutions to work and live in Dubai.

The committee includes Mattar Al Tayer (pictured below), vice president, as well as members Dawood Al Hajri, Sami Al Qamzi, Hilal Al Marri, Hala Badri, Hisham Al Qasim, all high-ranking Dubai Government officials.

Another tweet said the committee membership is expected to be expanded to include other members according to the requirements of the development plan.

Earlier this month, Dubai launched the Al Quoz Creative District, the first destination to be revealed as part of the emirate’s creative initiative.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed, the initiative will see the number of jobs in the creative industry rise to 150,000 – from 70,000 – within five years. The number of firms is set to rise from 8,000 to 15,000 over the next five years.

Dubai also aims to increase the contribution of the creative economy to the country’s GDP from 2.6 percent to 5 percent and launch new creative zones in content, design and arts.

It falls under the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which also includes creating the legislative and investment environment necessary for the planned growth and aims to increase the emirate’s “attractiveness to innovators, investors and entrepreneurs”.

The creative economy covers a wide range of subjects including publishing, writing, audio-visual and print media such as cinema, music and video, as well as artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, archives, events, libraries and the software and videogame sector.