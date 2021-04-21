AB Future of Work Forum: Stellar minds to unpack how to survive and thrive in the new landscape

We will ask whether bosses and business owners now have a responsibility to maintain their employees’ wellbeing as much as they maintain machinery and hardware? How can organisations get the best out of agile working while avoiding burning high-performing teams out with Zoom-fatigue? And as we shift into a vaccinated post-pandemic landscape, will working from home stay and what do cities need to put in place to embrace the paradigm shift in operations?

These are just some of the questions being explored at the AB Future of Work Forum, which takes place live at the JW Marriott Marquis on April 28. Joining us on stage will be an impressive array of investors and businesspeople, thought leaders, academics and government-backed futurists.

Lal Bhatia, Chairman of Hilshaw Group, will dive into why he is so confident that Dubai can lead a work-from-home revolution he’s investing $170 million into new concepts in the UAE.

Our first panel will focus on ‘Thriving in the new workplace, how leaders can cultivate a culture of connected collaboration’. Discussing this will be Solveig Nicklos, Managing Director of X.O Consulting, an expert in organisational culture and performance, Dr Nancy W Gleason, Associate Professor of Practice of Political Science NYU Abu Dhabi, and Joe Hepworth, Middle East Director for the Connected Places Catapult.

Our second discussion focusses on ‘Tech solutions, high performance tactics for connected teams’. Andy Fieldhouse, bestselling author of Getting Teamwork Right – The Key to Happy, Successful and Resilient Teams, will be joined on stage by Sara Boueri, human resources director at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), recently voted one of the happiest places to work.

Our final fascinating debate will explore ‘Smart cities and the planning for the future of work’. This will include insight from Omar Al Majali, Project Manager, Smart Dubai and Dr Patrick Noack, the Executive Director with Future, Foresight and Imagination, at the Dubai Future Foundation.

