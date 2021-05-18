Belgium-based media company Proshot will launch Filmpot streaming service in Middle East

Proshot, a Belgium-based media company, is set to launch its streaming service Filmpot in the UAE with focus on local content, the top executive of the company said.

The move to focus on local content, sector experts said, could potentially trigger a realignment in the multi-billion dollar, fiercely competitive over-the-top (OTT) market in the Middle East.

Filmpot also has plans to form a joint venture with an Indian company for production of films and serials for its streaming operations.

“We plan to launch the Filmpot streaming app in the UAE in August. Our app will be engineered to be as inclusive as possible to make it compatible with all smart TVs and IPTV boxes and therefore will be available for viewing throughout the Middle East and beyond,” Iman Khatibzadeh, founder and chief executive officer of Proshot Media, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“We will be different from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime as we will be streaming movies from Hollywood, Bollywood, Iran, etc. dubbed in Arabic. We will also have Arabic movies with subtitles in English, French and Farsi,” said Khatibzadeh, an Iranian-origin entrepreneur settled in Belgium for the last 20 years.

Khatibzadeh said though Proshot, the holding company, is based out of Belgium, he has plans to make Dubai the headquarters for Filmpot.

“This is because we plan to focus mainly on the Middle East market, unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime which are mainly targeting the US and Europe,” Khatibzadeh said.

“The Middle East is a significant cultural melting pot and can prove to be a thriving market for any media production company. There is enormous variety within the region, and this yields a diverse range of sub-industries, each of which can have an active market base.

“This is one vital element that Filmpot has recognised and integrated into its business plan,” Khatibzadeh said.

Iman Khatibzadeh, founder and chief executive officer of Proshot Media

He said Filmpot also aims to create a professional and premium video-on-demand (VoD) service for the Middle East region.

Khatibzadeh said his company was working on this project – foray into the Middle East through the UAE route – for the last three years and realised that Arab market needed a professional VoD service.

“Filmpot is a product that is coming at the best time to fill a market gap. The team at Filmpot will prove that good content can come out of any place, regardless of how far removed it is from the mainstream market,” Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh said they have already raised $20 million from private investors and internal resources for the company’s launch operations in the UAE.

“We have plans to rope in more investors as partners, after we launch our operations [in the UAE]” Khatibzadeh said.

As for the plans on forming a joint venture with an Indian company, Khatibzabeh said: “We will first wait for feedback from our users after launching the app. After that, we will initiate talk with some of the Indian companies.”

He said the production costs of movies and serials by the proposed joint venture with the Indian company could be recovered from advertising revenues on the Filmpot platform, besides the user subscription revenues.

Filmpot will have a monthly and annual subscription model, with annual fees pegged at about $180, Khatibzadeh said.

Industry experts said Filmpot’s move to focus on local content could benefit the local OTT ecosystem in a big way.

Sandeep Ganediwalla, Dubai-based managing partner of RedSeer Consulting

“Local language content is a critical driver for the OTT market as seen in big markets such as India where increase in regional and vernacular content drove growth of OTT market significantly. Filmpot’s plans to focus on Arabic content could possibly trigger realignment in the Middle East market,” Sandeep Ganediwalla, Dubai-based managing partner of RedSeer Consulting, a global consulting firm specialising in internet-based services, told Arabian Business.

Ganediwalla also said consumers have adopted OTT services wholeheartedly in the Middle East.

“Our research has shown that over 90 percent of internet subscribers already watch OTT in the region, with half of them already buying a paid subscription,” Ganediwall said.

There are at least eight OTT players currently in the Middle East – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Starzplay, OSN, ICFLIX, Shahid, Eros Now, Apple TV+.

Netflix leads the market, followed by Amazon Prime Video, Shahid and OSN.

“While any new entrant will intensify competition in the streaming market, I think this sector will see multiple players coexist as consumers buy multiple paid OTT subscriptions for their specific needs. On average, an OTT consumer is buying two paid subscriptions in the Middle East.

“So, any new entrant will need to create a niche positioning in the market to win consumers,” Ganediwalla said.

A study by RedSeer last year showed that the amount of online video consumed in the Middle East region has been increasing at a rapid pace, with an average consumer spending about 5 hours per week on paid online streaming platforms.

Consumers watch on average over 50 movies annually on paid online streaming platforms, compared to around four movies annually in cinemas, showing that online streaming consumption is about 15 times higher over that of moves viewed at cinemas.