Global licensing giant IMG acquires Dubai agency

Established in 2013, 20too Licensing manages consumer product development and brand extensions in the Middle East and North Africa for many the world’s most popular entertainment and lifestyle brands.

These include NBCUniversal, Hasbro, The Smurfs, Sega, Smiley, the Discovery portfolio of brands such as Fatafeat, Food Network, Animal Planet and Discovery Channel.

IMG said the acquisition will bolster its presence in the MENA region, with 20too Licensing’s founder and CEO Christian Zeidler becoming vice president of licensing at IMG.

Named the world’s top licensing agency by Licence Global, IMG represents some of the world’s most prestigious corporate trademarks and institutions, sports brands, teams and federations, fashion labels, lifestyle, media and entertainment properties, as well as major personalities.

The agency executes strategic licensing programs for its clients through 25 offices located in major markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Bruno Maglione, president of licensing at IMG, said: “This is an exciting acquisition for our licensing business and ever-growing portfolio of prestigious clients. Christian and his team have built one of the MENA region’s most successful licensing agencies through creative, strategic brand ideation married to a deep knowledge of the region’s business environment and culture.”

“IMG is the universally recognised licensing industry powerhouse, and we are proud to become part of this extraordinary organisation,” added Zeidler. “We look forward to leveraging their diverse experience and depth of resource with our specialised regional expertise to turbo-charge our activity on behalf of our clients in this region rich with ever-emerging new opportunities.”