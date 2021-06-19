MENA cinema box office receipts set to buck global trend to hit $1bn by 2024

Cinema box office revenues in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are expected to grow by 4 percent to $1 billion by 2024, compared to a 2.4 percent decline worldwide, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Research data analysed by finance website Finaria also showed that globally the combined revenues in the box office industry plummeted by 71.5 percent from $42.5 billion in 2019 to approximately $31 billion last year.

This reflects a shift in the global cinema industry landscape where growth has traditionally been driven by the countries outside of the MENA region.

However, experts say expansion throughout the Arab world and Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia, has unlocked a lucrative economic opportunity and Saudi Arabia has now become a major contributor to the growth of the global cinema industry.

The news comes as organisers, GM Events, released the dates for the fourth edition of the META Cinema Forum – the largest cinema convention in the Middle East and Africa – from October 26-28 at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai.

It also follows shortly after Dubai government announced the lifting of restrictions on public entertainment events as part of a gradual opening up of the country’s borders to select countries that have recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

META Cinema Forum (pictured above), which takes place amid the World Expo 2020 will host a conference, awards, seminars, workshops, masterclasses, special screenings, premieres, product presentations, slates, exhibitions and live demonstrations.

The conference will tackle industry issues as well as regional industry-specific discussions on the film industry across Africa, Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

Said Leila Masinaei, managing partner, Great Mind Events Management, said: “The event is unique in that it highlights the only region with an expanding cinema sector, with participants actively attending to source new design ideas, F&B concepts, technological innovation and alternative content.”

Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment added: “With the META region becoming an increasingly important market to the global box office, events such as this are essential to the continued success of the industry and, we look forward to this year’s event which boasts a stellar line-up.”

Cinemas in many markets are still closed and few countries have opened cinema halls while many have permanently closed as a result of being significantly financially impacted by Covid-19.

However, unlike many other markets, Saudi Arabia’s box office was up 3 percent to $115 million in 2020, the PwC report said.

By 2030, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), expects there to be around 350 cinemas and 2,500 movie screens in the country, and the industry will be worth around $1 billion.

Organisers said META Cinema Forum will focus on the challenges faced by the cinema industry, changing trends as well as focusing on the new cinema projects that will drive the growth of the industry.

The continued participation and support of the African continent, backed by Pan African Film Consortium, will also bring the leading African film industry movers and shakers into the conversation.