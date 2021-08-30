Shake-up at the top of Dubai-based entertainment provider OSN

Patrick Tillieux has left his position as chief executive officer of Dubai-based regional entertainment provider OSN for “personal reasons” and has been replaced by Sangeeta Desai on an interim basis.

Tillieux joined the company (Panther Media Group Ltd) in November 2018, replacing Martin Stewart in the CEO role, as OSN underwent a process of extensive restructuring.

A statement on Monday said: “The board wishes to acknowledge Mr. Tillieux’s achievements in renewing OSN’s technology platform and positioning OSN to engage with its existing and future customers as they wish to be served. The board thanks Mr. Tillieux for his contribution and wishes him the very best in all future endeavours.”

Desai, who was previously group COO and CEO of emerging markets at Fremantle, has served as a non-executive director on the board of OSN for over a year.

Faisal Al Ayyar, chairman of OSN, said: “Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading largescale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands.”

Desai started her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan before becoming a private equity investor at Apax Partners. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

She said: “It is an honour to be selected as interim CEO and I look forward to working with the team, as well as continuing to strengthen OSN’s position as a premier entertainment provider through the implementation of leading technology, innovation and programming.”