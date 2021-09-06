Time Out Riyadh to launch on October 1

Ever wondered where you could find the best things to do in Riyadh? Wonder no more – because Time Out is heading to Saudi.

ITP Media Group will launch Time Out Riyadh, its first brand dedicated to the Riyadh market, on October 1.

Available in both Arabic and English, Time Out Riyadh will shine an inimitable spotlight on the very best things to do in one of the most exciting and rapidly developing cities in the region, through dedicated Arabic and English websites, social handles and monthly magazines.

From upcoming events, to anonymous, expert restaurant reviews, sport and fitness activities to beauty trends, kids’ entertainment, movie previews and the latest in gaming – if it’s happening, you’ll hear about it first in Time Out Riyadh.

Time Out Riyadh will join an established stable of Time Out brands in the GCC – including Dubai, Abu Dhabi – as the ultimate authority on the best things to do in the region, and becomes part of a global network of Time Out titles in more than 300 cities in 58 countries.

Whether you’re passing through on vacation, setting up shop in Saudi or a life-long citizen or resident of the capital, you’ll soon never be far from Time Out Riyadh.

Stay tuned for all the latest from Riyadh by following Time Out Riyadh on: timeoutriyadh.com

For editorial enquiries: Holly Sands, editorial director, [email protected]

For commercial enquiries: Sally Whittam, commercial director, [email protected]

For circulation enquiries: Rajesh Pillai, circulation executive, [email protected]

To distribute press releases to the Time Out Riyadh team: [email protected]