What makes Abu Dhabi a global financial hub? AB Economic Forum experts to unpack UAE capital’s future

Abu Dhabi – dubbed the fifth most attractive place for expats to live and work – is a hub for business and economic activity for start-ups, SMEs and large corporations.

But what makes the UAE capital such a hotspot for the world’s brightest entrepreneurs and business leaders?

The AB Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi, on September 27, promises to delve into this question, looking at how the world’s best are flocking to the UAE capital, what opportunities exist for entrepreneurs and SMEs, the financial gains to be made in the emirate, as well as the future of energy and the challenges the sector faces as climate change concerns take centre stage.

Panel 1: Abu Dhabi is capitalising on its position as an expat hub, especially with the Emirates finally off the UK red list. Panellists will explore what opportunities are available, what expat investors can expect to find and how Abu Dhabi’s growing global reputation as a dispute resolution and arbitration centre underpins confidence in the capital as a place to come and do business.

Panel 2: Recently, Abu Dhabi has allowed full foreign direct investment ownership for hundreds of professionals, but the full implications of this move have yet to be fully unpacked. Experts at the AB Economic Forum will lay out what the full ownership move means for entrepreneurs and the SME scene.

They’ll also look at how the $8.2 million pledged under the Emirates Development Bank strategy is impacting the local economy; the strategy aims to help SMEs to access finance and grow their business.

Panel 3: In the start-up space, particular emphasis has been put on fintech to drive future economic growth. Long considered a regional wealth management and corporate finance hub, Abu Dhabi’s leading role has been kicked into overdrive in recent years with the opening of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and panellists will look at what future economic growth will look like.

Panel 4: Finally, Abu Dhabi holds most of the UAE’s crude deposits and the country is the third largest producer in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but increased global focus on diversifying the energy mix and moving away from fossil fuels has spurred a need to prepare for a day when renewables play a more central role in powering countries.

The UAE has worked steadily to adapt, but there is much to be done. Energy experts will share their insights on how they see the sector evolving, the business opportunities and associated challenges.

