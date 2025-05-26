Arab Media Summit 2025 opens in Dubai with 8,000 media professionals

The Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025 begins today in Dubai under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The three-day summit, which runs until May 28, will host 8,000 media professionals from the UAE and across the Arab world, including ministers, editors-in-chief, heads of media organisations, content creators, influencers, media technology experts, and academics.

The event features over 300 speakers across 175 sessions and 35 workshops.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, addressed participants at the opening.

“For more than two decades, the Arab Media Forum, the foundation of this Summit, has addressed the major transformations shaping our industry. Today’s world demands a new dialogue. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies requires the development of new strategies that are ambitious, youth-driven, and future-focused. Our aim is to raise Arab media’s role in growth and development not just regionally, but also globally,” she said.

The summit will host His Eminence the Grand Imam Prof. Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and His Excellency Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, alongside ministers, senior officials, editors-in-chief of newspapers, publications, digital platforms, and leaders of Arab and international media organisations.

The Arab Media Summit 2025 will also launch the Film and Gaming Forum, organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission.

The summit will also unveil the Arab Media Outlook – Future Vision 2024-2028 report, providing data-driven insights into emerging trends, technology adoption, and audience dynamics in the region.

The event includes guests and participants from 26 countries. Several cooperation and partnership agreements between Arab and international institutions will be signed during the summit, alongside closed media sessions with prominent figures.

Four media retreats will focus on developing strategic visions for television, print media, digital media, and podcasting sectors.

The summit will further host award ceremonies for the Arab Media Award, the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award. These awards received thousands of submissions from across the region.

Al Marri also welcomed the winners from the UAE and other Arab countries attending the summit.

The Arab Media Summit 2025 receives support from multiple partners. DP World serves as a Strategic Partner, whilst Dubai Electricity and Water Authority acts as a Sustainability Strategic Partner. ENOC provides Energy Partnership, with Dubai Chambers as the Main Partner.

Dubai Municipality supports the summit as Future City Partner, Emirates Airline as Airline Partner, Emirates NBD as Banking Partner, du as Telecom Partner, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority as Mobility Partner.

The United Arab Emirates University provides an Academic Partnership. Dubai Media Incorporated and International Media Investments (IMI) serve as Strategic Media Partners.