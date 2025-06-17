beIN Sport to broadcast Premier League football in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and across MENA until 2028

beIN Media Group has officially renewed its exclusive rights to broadcast all English Premier League matches across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The landmark deal ensures that beIN Sports will remain the region’s premier destination for live English football, broadcasting all 380 Premier League games each season in both Arabic and English.

Fans will have access to complementary programming, including pre- and post-match analysis, daily highlights, and weekly wrap-ups.

beIN Sports extends Premier League football coverage to 2028

The agreement also extends coverage to beIN’s OTT streaming platform, TOD, which will stream every match live on web, tablet, and mobile.

The renewal was signed at beIN’s MENA headquarters in Qatar by Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, and Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer of the Premier League.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “Our long-standing partnership with the Premier League, which dates back to 2013, has been a journey of mutual growth and shared success. This renewal not only signifies our enduring commitment to providing the highest quality sports content on beIN SPORTS and reinforces our leading position in the MENA region, but also demonstrates the trust that the Premier League has in us.

“We are proud to continue bringing every moment of the Premier League to our viewers for three more years with the world-class analysis and commentary that our millions of viewers are accustomed to.”

Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer of the Premier League, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our longstanding partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP for a further three seasons in MENA. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class football and providing the best possible, localised viewing experience.

“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration on a variety of content and promotional initiatives, bringing the Premier League even closer to our passionate fans in this important region.”

With a cumulative global TV audience of 3 billion, the Premier League remains one of the most-watched sports leagues in the world.

The renewal underscores the value of premium sports content in the MENA media landscape and reflects the broadcaster’s continued investment in delivering high-quality coverage to its growing subscriber base.