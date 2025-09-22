BRIDGE Summit 2025: Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest media and creative industries event

The UAE National Media Office has announced the launch of the BRIDGE Summit, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) .

The summit is positioned as the world’s largest gathering of leaders from the media, cultural, and creative industries, alongside policymakers.

It aims to serve as a global platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the development of strategic initiatives that shape the future of content and creativity.

Set across more than 1.65 million square feet, the event will feature seven content tracks spanning six zones. It is expected to draw more than 60,000 participants including creators, producers, artists, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, universities, and research centres.

Over three days, the programme will host more than 300 activities and activations, including 200 panel discussions, 50 workshops, and interactive sessions.

With 400 global speakers and 300 exhibitors, BRIDGE Summit will form the largest collective marketplace for media, content, and entertainment worldwide.

Participants will explore opportunities to develop production ecosystems, forge cross-border partnerships, and advance value chains across sectors.

The summit will spotlight both traditional and modern creative fields, including music, performing arts, cinema, television, publishing, and translation, alongside emerging industries such as gaming, augmented and virtual reality, and digital platforms.

It will also extend into design, architecture, crafts, and cultural products.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Chairman of Bridge, said: “BRIDGE Summit is a transformative milestone for the global media and creative industries. It redefines the role of media, content, and creative platforms as strategic drivers of development, while strengthening national identity and opening new bridges of understanding and exchange between nations.

“The summit reinforces the value of content as the true capital of nations and a renewable resource for creativity and growth.

In today’s world, the balance of power is shaped not only by economies and technology, but also by the ability of societies to create meaningful and impactful content. BRIDGE Summit is more than a gathering of specialists; it is a step towards building a shared global consciousness that recognises the lasting influence of content on minds, markets, and the future.”

The summit’s seven content tracks will provide a comprehensive view of the global media and entertainment landscape:

Media track: Newsroom evolution, social platforms, formats, audience engagement, and distribution models

Music track: Digital production, streaming economies, fan communities, royalties, and AI-driven composition

Gaming track: Esports, virtual worlds, game economies, and interactive play.

Picture track: cinematic technology, streaming originals, short-form video, immersive visuals, and cross-media narratives

The BRIDGE Summit is designed as an open laboratory where ideas evolve into scalable projects and partnerships. The event will feature joint production labs, dialogue platforms between regulators and industry leaders, and spaces that connect projects with financiers, investors, and distributors.

Organisers expect the summit to generate lasting economic, cultural, and social impact. Economically, it aims to transform creative talent into sustainable enterprises, attract investment, and support business creation. Socially, it will emphasise inclusion and cultural diversity, ensuring equal representation for creatives while fostering skills for the future.

Culturally, it will highlight diversity and civilisational values while strengthening global frameworks that govern media and creative industries.

Registration for BRIDGE Summit 2025 is now open via worldmediabridge.com.