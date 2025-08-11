Dubai PodFest 2025: Podcasting event puts content creation and audio influencing centre stage

PodFest Dubai is set to return as it puts podcasting , content creation and spoken word audio in the Middle East centre stage once again.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) will host the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on September 30, 2025.

Coinciding with International Podcast Day, the annual event is the Arab world’s largest gathering dedicated to podcasting, attracting leading podcasters, media organisations, and major platforms specialising in audio content creation.

Dubai podcasts

Dubai PodFest serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing success stories, and shaping the future of Arabic-language audio content. This year’s edition will explore:

Global podcasting trends and their relevance to Arab audiences

Best practices for content creation and monetisation

Strategies to expand Arabic content visibility and competitiveness on the global stage

Empowering emerging talent and fostering partnerships between media organisations and creative industries

The event will also address challenges facing the podcast sector, turning them into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects his vision to position Dubai as a hub for Arab media, a catalyst for creative content development, and a global destination for new media talent.

“Sheikh Ahmed’s directives provide a clear roadmap to strengthen Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab media—by not only staying ahead of global trends but also shaping the digital media landscape and empowering Arab talent to create impactful, globally competitive content.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, said: “Organising the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest reflects our deep commitment to supporting and enabling the growth of the podcasting industry in the Arab world.

“We believe in the unique ability of podcasts to inform, inspire and elevate public awareness through creative, accessible storytelling. This event provides a collaborative space for creators, producers and institutions to explore new possibilities for developing Arabic content and enhancing its global reach.

“Dubai PodFest also presents an opportunity to spotlight outstanding success stories that motivate young people to enter this field with confidence and creativity. Its continued success since launch is a clear reflection of Dubai’s forward-looking vision and its investment in nurturing talent and innovation across the media sector.”

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Manager of Dubai PodFest and Media Talent Development Lead at DPC, said: “The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest continues to bring together leading audio content creators to explore ways to enhance this rapidly growing sector within the Arab media landscape.

“The fast pace of technological advancement has opened the door for anyone with creativity and determination to succeed in the field and gain wide recognition.

“The timing of this edition, coinciding with International Podcast Day, underscores the importance of the podcasting industry and highlights the latest developments and key drivers of excellence within the sector.”

Podcast professionals, media organisations, entrepreneurs, and content creators are invited to register for Dubai PodFest 2025, which will feature panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions.