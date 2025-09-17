Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 aims to create 30,000 jobs and add $1bn to GDP with new XSOLLA partnership

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with XSOLLA, a global company that helps developers monetise and scale their video games, as part of Dubai’s long-term plan to strengthen its gaming industry.

The agreement was announced under the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) during DFF’s participation at Gamescom 2025 in Germany.

The initiative, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, aims to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 gaming hubs within the next decade.

Dubai Program for Gaming 2033

Under DPG33, the emirate is targeting the creation of 30,000 new jobs and a $1bn boost to GDP by 2033.

Thousands of visitors, global companies, and delegations explored Dubai’s gaming ecosystem at the DFF-led Dubai Pavilion during Gamescom.

The pavilion showcased local and international success stories, including iBLOXX, a Dubai-headquartered developer that recently secured $5m in investment for its online game Strayshot.

It also featured Artisan Studios’ Lost Hellden, which attracted more than 15,000 wishlist additions on Steam and more than 300,000 views of its promotional video across IGN, PlayStation, and Nintendo of America.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said: “The local and international interest in Dubai’s gaming sector signals a real appetite to explore and partner with one of the industry’s most promising markets.

“It points to the diverse investment opportunities, infrastructure, and competitive advantages that Dubai offers game developers and companies under the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033.”

The MoU with XSOLLA will focus on activities and thought leadership initiatives that reinforce Dubai’s position as a hub for gaming talent and innovation.