Dubai to showcase $1bn gaming ambitions with first-ever Middle East government pavilion at Gamescom 2025

The Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) will make history this month as it hosts the Middle East’s first government pavilion at Gamescom 2025, the world’s largest gaming event, running from August 20–24 in Cologne, Germany.

The pavilion will highlight Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, talent pool, and investment opportunities in gaming, as the emirate accelerates its plan to become one of the top 10 global gaming hubs by 2033.

Representing the Dubai government will be the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Dubai gaming industry

Launched in November 2023 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, DPG33 aims to contribute $1bn to Dubai’s GDP and create 30,000 jobs in the gaming sector over the next decade.

The programme focuses on governance, talent development, global partnerships, industry support, and community engagement, building an ecosystem that attracts developers, entrepreneurs, and major gaming corporations.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, said the presence at Gamescom reflects Dubai’s growing leadership in creative and digital industries.

She said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its global competitiveness by focusing on innovation and exploring future opportunities. Our presence at Gamescom underscores the strength of an ecosystem that combines innovation, education, advanced technology, and talent development.

“It also reflects our growing leadership in digital creativity, while reinforcing Dubai’s presence on the global stage and building new international partnerships, all of which support our ambition to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 gaming hubs by 2033.

“By supporting this sector, we are empowering a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs, offering them platforms to transform their passion for gaming into innovative, globally impactful ventures.

“This not only strengthens our creative economy but also opens new horizons for sustainable growth”.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: “Dubai is rapidly becoming a top global destination for people and businesses involved in the gaming industry following the launch of DPG33 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“The programme has set out a clear 10-year roadmap to establish Dubai as a global leader in the gaming sector. By providing a supportive framework for innovation and investment, we are building a vibrant ecosystem that leverages Dubai’s unique competitive advantages to support creators, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations in this booming sector.”

Dubai’s rapid gaming growth

Since DPG33’s launch:

More than 60 new gaming companies have set up in Dubai

The emirate is now home to more than 350 gaming companies, 74 per cent focused on game development

67 per cent are headquartered in Dubai, and 12 per cent are major global tech firms

Partnerships have been established with Sony, Nvidia, Riot Games, and Xsolla to attract investment and foster innovation

Hala Badri, Director-General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “The electronic gaming sector is a vital pillar of the creative economy. This sector stands out as one of the fastest growing and most innovative within the broader cultural and creative industries, owing to its unique ability to attract skilled individuals and create new economic opportunities.

“Through a range of initiatives, Dubai Culture is committed to empowering young people and emerging talent to build their skills, expand their involvement in gaming, and discover new pathways in this dynamic field.

“Our efforts reflect the interests and ambitions of the new generation, advancing Dubai’s vision to be a leading global centre for innovation.”

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “As the largest global gathering for the computer and video games industry, Gamescom offers an unmatched platform to spotlight Dubai’s rapidly expanding capabilities as we continue to drive our ambition to become one of the top 10 gaming hubs in the world by 2033.

“Today, over 140 gaming companies – representing 40% of Dubai’s gaming industry – are based in DMCC, enabled by our dedicated Gaming Centre that is anchored within a broader tech and Web3 ecosystem of more than 3,200 members.

“Supported by access to capital, licensing solutions, and industry-leading partners, DMCC offers the infrastructure and connectivity to help global gaming businesses scale up in the region and beyond.”