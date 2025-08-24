Dubai’s Creators HQ attracts 2,415 members and 78 global firms in just six months

Creators HQ , Dubai’s first dedicated headquarters for content creators, has drawn strong global interest since its launch.

In just six months, it attracted 2,415 active members from 147 countries, alongside 78 global companies from 24 nations relocating to the UAE.

Companies from these countries lead the list:

UK

Pakistan

United States

India

France

Germany

Creators HQ in Dubai

The hub aims to position the country as the world’s capital of the content economy, with a next-phase target of 10,000 creators.

The content creators relocating to the UAE collectively command a following of more than 2.45bn people worldwide.

Their digital output spans diverse industries and platforms, generating millions of views and engaging audiences on social, cultural, economic, and humanitarian issues.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the rapid success of Creators HQ reflects the UAE’s leadership in the global content economy.

He said: “The content economy is one of the main drivers shaping the world’s future. The UAE is working to be among the first to create and lead that future. Our goal at Creators HQ is to build a comprehensive, attractive ecosystem for all players in the creators economy to support the spread of positive, purposeful content and its impact on community development.

“The UAE’s success in attracting global companies and content creators clearly shows its unique advantages as a pivotal hub for shaping the content economy and driving its global growth.

“We believe creators and innovators are the ones who shape a better world for humanity. Creators HQ is a hub that fosters creativity and innovative ideas, a platform for sharing expertise and developing skills, bringing together content creators from all cultures under one roof.”

Launched in January 2025 during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Creators HQ was established under the Content Creators Fund, initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The fund supports digital talent, innovative ideas, and sector growth while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global centre for digital content creation.

The hub is designed to host more than 300 events and workshops annually and offers exclusive member services, including Golden Visa facilitation, relocation support, and company setup assistance.

It caters to creators across social media, digital streaming, podcasts, visual arts, advertising, fashion, gaming, music, and emerging technologies such as AI, VR, AR, and e-sports.

By combining global talent, industry expertise, and cutting-edge infrastructure, Creators HQ seeks to build a sustainable content economy that connects cultures, inspires innovation, and drives the United Arab Emirates’ long-term vision of becoming the global capital of digital creativity.