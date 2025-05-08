Film AlUla taps MBS Group to operate Saudi Arabia’s flagship production studio

Film AlUla, the film agency of the Royal Commission for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region, announced a partnership with the MBS Group to exclusively manage and operate their state-of-the-art AlUla Studios.

The Saudi agency signed a deal with the MBS Group, which comprises Manhattan Beach Studios – home to James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels – for the partnership.

The deal envisages MBS Group’s newly established regional unit, MBS MENA Limited, working in close collaboration with Film AlUla to develop a robust production pipeline and ensure smooth studio operations.

Maximising occupancy, streamlining production schedules, and managing leasing for both local and international projects will be part of the deal, MBS Group and Film AlUla said in a joint statement.

We’ve officially partnered with MBS MENA Limited, the regional arm of The MBS Group, to operate our state-of-the-art AlUla Studios.



A new era begins- bringing global expertise, top-tier tech, and a world-class network to Saudi Arabia's film future.

The partnership marks MBS Group’s first operational footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, adding to its global network of roughly 50 facilities.

Besides Manhattan Beach Studios, these include Amazon’s Culver Studios, Netflix’s Raleigh Studios, Radford Studio Center, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Eastbrook Studios London, Vancouver Film Studios, and Ardmore Studios Ireland.

Film AlUla’s filmmaking facilities include two large soundstages, each spanning 25,828 sq. ft., a backlot, and production support buildings.

The AlUla complex also comprises a recording studio designed to accommodate a 32-piece orchestra, training and rehearsal spaces, administrative offices, and event areas.

According to the joint statement, the MBS Group’s know-how will allow Film AlUla to scale up as needed going forward.

“Their global experience positions AlUla Studios to integrate cutting-edge innovations over time — including future capabilities such as volumetric stages and next-generation virtual production infrastructure—ensuring the facility remains at the forefront of technological advancement,” it said.

Jason Hariton, chief studio and real estate officer at The MBS Group, said the Group is grateful for the opportunity to expand its international presence into the growing MENA region.

“We see AlUla as a premier destination for global content creators. The city offers proximity to remarkable landscapes and first-class accommodation — and some of the industry’s best financial incentives for filmmakers,” he said.

Zaid Shaker, acting executive director of Film AlUla, said partnering with MBStudios to operate AlUla Studios is a strategic leap forward in its mission to position AlUla as the premier production hub in the region.

“Their unmatched global experience brings the operational excellence needed to anchor long-term industry growth, attract high-calibre productions, and build local capabilities,” he said.

The partnership is expected to support Film AlUla’s core mission to develop a sustainable film ecosystem by creating economic opportunities and engaging and training the local workforce.