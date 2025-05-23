Lyvely powers The Final Pitch Dubai as official audition platform

Lyvely, a UAE-based social media and monetisation platform, has been named the official audition platform for The Final Pitch: Dubai, the Middle East debut of Asia’s longest-running business reality TV show.

Farah Zafar, co-founder and CEO of Lyvely, commented: “This partnership is a natural fit. Lyvely is all about empowering creators and entrepreneurs to turn their passions into profit. The Final Pitch is where bold ideas meet real investment. We’re building a bridge between inspiration, influence, and impact.”

This partnership’s purpose is to connect Dubai’s thriving creator economy with its vibrant startup ecosystem, offering entrepreneurs a digital stage to pitch for funding and exposure.

The Final Pitch, launched in 2017 by Asian production house Dragon’s Nest, has empowered over 350 start-ups to secure millions in funding across Asia.

The Dubai edition, set to air exclusively on OSN and OSN+ in Q4 2025, will feature start-up founders pitching to a panel of top-tier investors, including Bijan Alizadeh of Phoenix Group PLC, Dr. Mohanad Alwadiya of Harbor Real Estate, Sami Khoreibi of Incubayt Investments, and Jigar Sagar of Triliv Holdings.

Lyvely’s role streamlines the application process, enabling UAE-based and international entrepreneurs to submit pitches via its platform.

Applicants must:

Complete the online application form at TheFinalPitch.world by 27 May 2025. Create a Lyvely account at https://lyvely.com/creators/explore. Post a pitch deck or elevator pitch video on their Lyvely profile, tagging @Cyphercapital, @Lyvely, and @TheFinalPitch.

John Aguilar, Creator and Host of The Final Pitch and Founder of Dragon’s Nest LLC FZ, said, “Partnering with Lyvely lets us extend the show’s impact beyond the screen. It’s a new layer of engagement for founders and audiences alike, and a powerful way to spotlight regional talent.”

The Middle Eastern edition will feature a new wave of start-up founders, creator-led ventures, and regional investors. With Lyvely powering applications, the show redefines how businesses are pitched and funded in the digital age.

The Final Pitch: Dubai will aim to leverage Dubai’s status as a global start-up hub, with the UAE’s venture capital market projected to grow by 8% annually through 2030.

The show’s format, combining mentorship and high-stakes pitches, positions it to drive entrepreneurial growth in the region, with plans for future editions in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, KSA and other GCC countries.

This collaboration underscores the UAE’s role as a nexus for innovation, blending media, technology, and investment to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.